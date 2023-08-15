2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD: Better Than Ever & Proudly Canadian

Oshawa, Ontario – The current generation of the Chevrolet Silverado HD was unveiled in June 2019. Ironically, six months later, General Motors announced the cessation of production at the Canadian Oshawa plant in Ontario.

Things were looking grim for the plant. A year later, the Unifor union, representing Canadian automotive workers, reached an agreement with the American giant. Essentially, GM initially agreed to invest Canadian $1.2 billion to modernize the facilities, enabling them to assemble the new generation of Chevrolet trucks in LT (Light Truck) and HD (Heavy Duty) versions.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Much has happened since then, from producing the first HD model only a year later in 2021 to the first LT version in 2022, culminating in the assembly of the first 2024 Silverado HD this past March. Along the way, there have been additional investments of $280 million for ongoing developments and a palpable pride at the Oshawa plant, where employees take pride in the product they assemble.

To mark the arrival of this reworked 2024 version of the Chevrolet Silverado HD, your humble servant was invited to make the Montreal-Oshawa round trip behind the wheel of a freshly built model for testing and to tour the facilities where it comes to life.

Let’s look at what the offering looks like for the new year, focusing on what has changed.

New Silverado Heavy Duty Trims to Know About

The 2024 lineup will include the WT, Custom, LT, LTZ, ZR2, and High Country trims. The new addition is the ZR2 variant, which will arrive later and feature the kind of treatment we’ve seen with the Colorado and Silverado LT models: raised ground clearance, protective plates, and Multimatic shocks, among other things.

2024 Silverado HD High Country. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Midnight Edition and best-selling High Country

Also new will be the Midnight edition for the High Country variant. It will feature black accents for nearly everything, from the grille to the protective plates, bumper, and wheels, among other components.

In the US, the 2024 Silverado HD starts at $43,400. Here’s full pricing and trims.

Regarding the High Country, it’s fascinating that it’s the best-selling model in the lineup (35%), despite the highest price tag of $96,730 CAD, including transportation and preparation fees. As for the other versions, it ranges from $60,230 CAD (WT), $64,430v (Custom), $64,630 CAD (LT), $77,130 CAD (LTZ), to $95,298 CAD (ZR2). The Z71 package will still be available with the LT and LTZ versions.

Nothing changes regarding the 2500 or 3500 configurations, representing 65% and 35% of sales. Each series can be had with a regular, double, or crew cab and various bed lengths.

At the unveiling of this generation’s model in 2019, everyone was taken aback by the grille’s design. In essence, it was anything but attractive. Fortunately, the lines have been softened for 2024, making it less polarizing.

2024 Silverado HD High Country. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The grille now presents a more harmonious design, and the massive central strip that used to display the CHEVROLET name has been slimmed down, with the name now positioned on the hood where the air intake is located. Subtle yet well-executed.

Of course, differences can be observed across the lineup. A WT version will offer a clean, simple style with wheels that seem straight out of the 1970s. The tested model, High Country, shines with its chrome accents and bigger wheels.

Indeed, there’s something for every taste and every budget.

Inside Chevy’s Redesigned Big Pickup

Inside, Chevrolet has made some adjustments to parts of the lineup. Starting from the LT trim, a new dashboard features two massive screens of 13.4 and 12.3 inches for the multimedia system and the digital instrument cluster.

2024 Silverado HD High Country. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Once you’ve come to terms with the absence of analog dials, which are still present in the WT and Custom models, you’ll appreciate the information at your disposal and the clarity of the presented content.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications remain accessible wirelessly, but the new interface also introduces Google’s integrated system with numerous functions. We’ll give it some time as we test it with different models before passing judgment or praise.

Under the Hood: 6.6L V8 Diesel Adds Power, Gas-Variant Gains New Transmission

Mechanically, we still find the same engines, but each benefit from improvements for 2024.

The 6.6-litre turbocharged V8 diesel engine increases its power to 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque, gains of 25 horsepower and 65 pound-feet torque. I would be lying if I told you that I noticed a difference when empty, but once loaded, the additional torque will make towing maneuvers easier; that’s evidence.

2024 Silverado HD High Country. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

With the gasoline engine, a 6.6-litre V8, the big news is the integration of the 10-speed automatic transmission (Allison) from the Diesel version. Until now, it was mated to a six-speed gearbox, and frankly, the result was disappointing. They promise us better delivery and use of the available power, which amounts to 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque. We’ll see when we test a model with that engine and transmission combination.

Towing Capacity, Fuel Economy, and Other New Silverado HD Features for 2024

Other novelties are on the menu, such as using adaptive cruise control while towing. They have also expanded the technology that makes the trailer at the back (on the screen) disappear, now making it possible with fifth-wheel trailers and gooseneck hitches.

The maximum towing capacities with both engines are 19,080 pounds with the gasoline engine and 36,000 pounds with the Diesel. Of course, this varies greatly depending on cabin and bed configurations, but it gives you an idea.

As for fuel consumption, I recorded an average of 11.9 litres per 100 kilometres. It’s relative, as you’re often in a towing situation with this type of vehicle.

Takeaway

In 2024, the Chevrolet Silverado HD continues progressing with aesthetic and mechanical updates. Those looking for capabilities will continue to find what they’re looking for, while those interested in off-road driving will have an additional option with the new ZR2 variant.

Our test also allowed us to realize how much the HD models have evolved, particularly with comfort and luxury. Yes, it’s still a bit bouncier when empty, but the level of refinement has reached a point that we would have thought impossible to attain 15 years ago with this type of vehicle.

Side Note: Regarding the Oshawa factory, we observed the immense efforts to offer consumers the best possible product. Precision is essential in the assembly, and nothing is left to chance. The Canadian Chevrolet Silverado HDs are very well-built, representing a source of pride for all the workers involved.