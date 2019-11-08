Currently set to Index
10 Things To Know About the New 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Lineup

2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Nearly every feature is improved or completely new

by Amee Reehal

We focused on the premium Denali and rugged AT4 trims in this first drive review from Wyoming, but 2020 Sierra HD lineup is new across the board. From entry-level SLT and range-topping Denali to the 3500HD dually, here’s what’s new and what you need to know about GMC’s completely redesigned heavy haulers:

1 – New Trailering System

With 15 cameras including a segment-first transparent trailer view to virtually see through a trailer in tow, the ProGrade Trailering system is signifcantly enhanced for 2020.

2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD towing
Towing is a big deal for HD truck buyers. GMC came through for 2020. Photo: Amee Reehal

According to GMC, “trailering is the most important consideration for Sierra Heavy Duty customers.” And we’re not surprised. The package comes with in-vehicle Trailering App with Trailer Light Test, Trailer Electrical Diagnostics, Trailer Tire Pressure and Temperature Monitoring, Pre- Maintenance Reminders and Departure Checklist.

2- New Trailering Technology

Staying on the trailering theme, the iN-Command control system essentially takes the features from a smart home and brings them into a heavy-duty truck, serving as a central hub of operations to monitor and control an array of systems in trailers equipped with the next-generation technology. So things like turning on the trailer’s air conditioning or water heater, are now possible. 

3 – Massive HUD in the cockpit

This is one of those things HD trucks should have included years ago. Well, GMC is the first to do it, adding a 15-inch diagonal head-up display driver front and centre, relaying info including trailering metrics, vehicle speed, navigation information and an inclinometer display for the road grade.

4 – Rear Camera Mirror

The rearview mirror becomes a rearview screen, also a segment-first.

5 – Crazy tailgate

2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD tailgate
Party’s in the back – sound system and all. Photo: Amee Reehal

Another one of those ‘why didn’t they do it sooner’ features, the MultiPro is the world’s first six-function tailgate and offered on all Sierra trim levels. Configuring into various setups depending on needs, this crazy tailgate allows for easier loading, unloading and bed access. And will undoubtablely level-up your tailgate party. 

6 – Big design and big cargo

For 2020, expect the redesigned Sierra HD to be bigger than the 2019 model. It’s built on a new architecture with larger proportions, hence, more cargo space and improved cabin environment for passengers both front and back. Specifically,

  • Longer wheelbase
  • Taller height with bolder hood line with functional hood scoop
  • Larger grille
  • One-inch-lower bed lift-in height compared to the 2019 Sierra Heavy Duty

7 – Crew Cab increases headroom and legroom

GMC is touting their Crew Cab models to offer best-in-class front head- and legroom. So these big trucks can yank and haul but are equally as accommodating for passengers. And that’s a good thing.

8 – New 10-speed transmission

The 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel now gets an all-new Allison 10-speed automatic tranny – a first in the heavy-duty truck market. 

9 – AT4 for HD buyers

2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4
The new rugged and stylish AT4 might just surpass the popular Denali. Photo: Amee Reehal

Already discussed above but worth mentioning again, the Sierra AT4 Heavy-Duty is a new offering in the lineup; available for Crew Cab configurations as both a 2500 and 3500 single rear wheel offering.

10 – New cargo bed side steps

Located in front of the rear wheel openings making it easier to access the box cargo area, all 2020 Sierra HDs in all box styles get segment-exclusive cargo bed side steps. Best part? They don’t look ugly as we first expected. 

2020 Sierra 2500HD Photos:

Amee Reehalhttp://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.

