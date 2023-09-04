2024 Hyundai Elantra Gains Styling, Tech and Performance Upgrades

Three years after the current generation’s launch in late-2020, the Hyundai Elantra is being refreshed for the 2024 model year. It remains a key car for the Korean brand, accounting for almost 20% of Hyundai sales in the US and Canada in the first half of 2023.

New looks with bolder, wider shark-nose front & LED taillights

The changes start outside, where a new front fascia has a wide, horizontally separated, two-piece grille. Above it, are thinner LED daytime running lights with a metallic bar connecting them, sandwiched discreetly between the hood and the grille. There are revised front fenders and a flat, stainless-steel Hyundai badge on the hood.

2024 Elantra. Photo: Hyundai 2024 Elantra. Photo: Hyundai

At the rear, a new design features an elongated H-shaped LED taillight stretching across the body. Below is a new diffuser with a wide, U-shaped silver element.

“We have emphasized Elantra’s bold, dynamic exterior design achieving what we call Parametric Dynamics, conveying new emotions to customers through geometrically separated beauty,” said Simon Loasby, head of the Hyundai Style Group at Hyundai Motor Company. “From the side, Elantra has a new shark-nosed character that gives the car an aggressive, wider stance.”

The sheet-metal revisions are complemented by new 15-, 16-, 17-, and 18-inch alloy-wheel designs and new colour choices of Ecotronic Gray (available on all trims), Ultimate Red (Preferred, Luxury, N-Line and N) and Exotic Green (N-Line).

Interior with more premium touches & segment-first technology

2024 Elantra. Photo: Hyundai 2024 Elantra. Photo: Hyundai

Inside the updated compact sedan, Loasby said, the goal was to add further customer-friendly features. The 2024 Elantra gets new soft-touch front door panels and colour choices, new leatherette seating surfaces on Luxury and N-Line trims, and a 4.2-inch instrument cluster design (Essential and Preferred trims). USB-C outlets are added front and rear, while the wireless charging pad has been redesigned.

More tech arrives in the form of Hyundai’s clever Digital Key system, which is compatible with iPhone and Android phones, and iOS watches. It’s claimed to be a first in the compact-car segment. A 10.25-inch infotainment system said to be the largest in the segment, is now standard on Preferred trim with Tech Package and above.

Safety enhancements include new rear side airbags on all trims, a new rear seat belt reminder, and the addition of steering-wheel haptic feedback to driver assistance systems such as lane keeping assist and blind-spot collision warning.

Sportier Elantra N adds notable upgrades for 2024

2024 Elantra N. Photo: Hyundai 2024 Elantra N. Photo: Hyundai

The powertrain lineup is unchanged however: a gasoline 2-litre and 1.6-litre turbo, plus a 1.6-litre hybrid and the 2-litre turbo exclusive to the spectacular Elantra N performance model we recently tested.

The Elantra N itself gains notable upgrades for 2024. Aside from the new front and rear styling, there is a reshaped rear wing and 19-inch forged alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that run at a higher pressure than before. Inside, the car gets a new instrument cluster and infotainment system as well as N light sport bucket seats with an illuminated logo.

2024 Elantra N Line. Photo: Hyundai

Likely of greater interest to its enthusiast buyers are the ride and handling enhancements. There are changes to engine mounts and bushings to reduce shake and improve the car’s agility and steering precision. The electronic stability control (ESC) hardware and software are upgraded to enhance body control, while there are further improvements to the steering system.

All versions of the 2024 Elantra go on sale this fall. Pricing is yet to be announced.