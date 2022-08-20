Hyundai SUV Lineup Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Hyundai’s SUV and crossover lineup has come a long way since the long-running Tucson and Santa Fe hit the market in the early 2000s. The Korean automaker added the massively popular and well-designed mid-size Palisade for 2020, along with the subcompact Venue that same year. For 2022, the sporty new Kona N proved gas-powered, 276 horsepower performance crossovers are still relevant (and fun to drive).

Of course, there are the electric models, new hybrid trims, and in 2019, the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV hit the market with the Nexo fuel-cell SUV. The 2022 IONIQ 5 is a sleek new 5-seat EV that hit the ground running and currently sold-out. The second model from the IONIQ line is the all-new 2023 IONIQ 6, considered a battery electric mid-size fastback sedan so it didn’t make this list.

Below, smallest to biggest, are all of Hyundai’s current SUVs and crossovers in detail:

Hyundai Venue – subcompact crossover SUV















Venue key features: Two-tone colour accents Eight-inch touchscreen Choice of manual transmission or Intelligent Variable Transmission

Joining Hyundai’s SUV roster in 2020 for the first time, the Hyundai Venue is the automaker’s entrance into the competitive crossover category. Crafted with city life in mind, the Venue looks like a traditional old school SUV meets a hatchback, but with the footprint of a compact.

Hyundai takes everything that makes them heavy hitters—a wealth of standard options in an attractive package, for a great price—and adds design details, such as two-tone colour accents and 17-inch alloy wheels, to the Venue. It’s youthful and really pops on the street.

It might come across as an entry-level vehicle for a first-time new car buyer. It totally is. The starting price of US$19,000 is attractive and it’s quite stylish for the category. But, as my 50-plus neighbour proves so well, it works beautifully for empty nesters who want a contemporary vehicle that’s sized to their stage of life.

The largest Hyundai SUV introduced in 2020, the Palisade is your attractive family hauler—and ideal road trip vehicle, no matter the party size. The mid-size SUV received a major update for 2023 including a newer exterior look with sleek design cues (new front and rear bumper fascia, new front grille, new multi-spoke alloy wheel design, and more).

Seating for seven is standard, but you can upsize to eight seats. Gaining access to the third row is often an issue in large SUVs, however Hyundai’s one-touch walk-in button automatically slides the second row seat out of the way.

The dual panel sunroof allows so much light to fill the Palisade. Upgrade to the Infotainment/Convenience Technology package which adds the 12-inch navigation touchscreen (new for 2023), a Hyundai-first WiFi hotspot, Digital Key 2 Touch compatible with iPhone and Android, new Bluelink features, enhanced USB-C ports replacing the older USB-A ports now offering quicker charging up to 3 amps, and more — all new for 2023.

On the road, the Palisade drives much smaller than it looks. It almost brings the same level of agility as the Santa Fe, in most driving situations. The standard 3.8LGDI V6 engine pushes 291 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm and an estimated 262 lb.-ft. of torque @ 5,200 rpm, so you have more than enough power no matter how many people are joining you for the big weekend trip.

Read our full story – 2023 Hyundai Palisade Changes: New Enhancements Where They Count

There you have it, all of Hyundai’s SUVs and crossovers with the latest details and features. If you’re shopping for a new 2023 sport utility, also read our feature – 2023 SUVs Worth Waiting For: Redesigned & New Models Only