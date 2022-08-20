Hyundai SUV Lineup Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Hyundai’s SUV and crossover lineup has come a long way since the long-running Tucson and Santa Fe hit the market in the early 2000s. The Korean automaker added the massively popular and well-designed mid-size Palisade for 2020, along with the subcompact Venue that same year. For 2022, the sporty new Kona N proved gas-powered, 276 horsepower performance crossovers are still relevant (and fun to drive).
Of course, there are the electric models, new hybrid trims, and in 2019, the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV hit the market with the Nexo fuel-cell SUV. The 2022 IONIQ 5 is a sleek new 5-seat EV that hit the ground running and currently sold-out. The second model from the IONIQ line is the all-new 2023 IONIQ 6, considered a battery electric mid-size fastback sedan so it didn’t make this list.
Below, smallest to biggest, are all of Hyundai’s current SUVs and crossovers in detail:
- Hyundai Venue
- Hyundai Kona
- Hyundai Tucson
- Hyundai IONIQ 5
- Hyundai Nexo
- Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Palisade
Joining Hyundai’s SUV roster in 2020 for the first time, the Hyundai Venue is the automaker’s entrance into the competitive crossover category. Crafted with city life in mind, the Venue looks like a traditional old school SUV meets a hatchback, but with the footprint of a compact.
Hyundai takes everything that makes them heavy hitters—a wealth of standard options in an attractive package, for a great price—and adds design details, such as two-tone colour accents and 17-inch alloy wheels, to the Venue. It’s youthful and really pops on the street.
It might come across as an entry-level vehicle for a first-time new car buyer. It totally is. The starting price of US$19,000 is attractive and it’s quite stylish for the category. But, as my 50-plus neighbour proves so well, it works beautifully for empty nesters who want a contemporary vehicle that’s sized to their stage of life.
Kona Models:
- Kona base
- Kona Electric
- Kona N Line
- Kona N
Styled as a compact sport SUV, the Hyundai Kona is capable of delivering what you need in a multitude of contexts. Its full redesign for the 2022 model year takes it to the top of subcompact SUV segment. Choose one of the entry-level trims for the 2.0L four-cylinder engine that’s capable of 147 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Perfectly adequate for everyday commuting in style.
Step into a higher trim for the 1.6L Turbo-GDI four-cylinder engine that kicks out 195 horsepower. This delivers an aggressive experience on straightaways and Kona’s available multi-link rear suspension creates great handling around corners and turns. For those seeking extra oomph, Hyundai has introduced the Kona N, boasting a more robust 276-horsepower 2.0L four-cylinder engine that mates to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is so powerful that the performance SUV can hit 60 mph in only around five seconds, sporting 19-inch standard wheels and N-tuned electronically-controlled suspension.
If combustion power is not your thing, welcome the fully redesigned 2022 Kona EV with 201 horsepower and EPA-estimated range of up to 258 miles. With room to actually fit five adults, and enough cargo space to work for nearly any trek, the Kona goes further than you might expect.
2024 Kona
Yes, there’s a 2024 Kona in the works, arriving late 2023. A completely redesigned version of the small SUV, sporting futuristic looks, a larger interior, and four powertrain options.
Read our full story – 2024 Hyundai Kona Redesign: Major Changes to Know About
Tucson Models:
- Tucson base
- Tucson Hybrid
- Tucson Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)
- Tucson N Line
One of the more familiar nameplates in the Hyundai lineup, the Tucson has been completely redesigned for the 2022 model year.
The eight-inch touchscreen (a 10.25-inch is available) placed on top of the dashboard really opens up the cabin. Heated front seats, heated rear seats and heated steering wheel are available, as well as ventilated front seats.
Under the hood is a 2.5L four-cylinder that pushes 187 horsepower. The hybrid model gets turbo four generating 226 horsepower, while the Tucson PHEV creates 261 horsepower. Both Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models mate to a six-speed automatic transmission, instead of a CVT.
Read our full story – 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Review
Hyundai IONIQ 5 – battery electric compact crossover SUV
IONIQ 5 key features:
Ultra-fast 800-volt multi-charging & range target of 300 miles
Customers receive unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years
In-car payment system
The 2022 IONIQ 5 is Hyundai’s new 5-seat electric compact SUV, featuring potent powertrains, above-average drive range, spacious and comfortable interior, and impressive dimensions for its size.
If you are looking for a well-rounded electric utility vehicle, the IONIQ 5 should be on the top of your list (if you’re lucky enough to get one considering the currently long waitlist and shortages). Thanks to its clean styling, drive dynamics, and tech, the IONIQ 5 won three awards: World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year, and World Car Design Of The Year.
With up to 320 horsepower, EPA-estimated 303 miles range, a wide array of standard driver assistance features, and intuitive tech features, Hyundai’s first IONIQ-branded product checks off most of the EV boxes.
Read our full story – Inside the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV Compact SUV
Hyundai Nexo – hydrogen fuel cell powered crossover SUV
Nexo key features:
Estimated driving range of 380 miles
Only 5 minute refuelling time
More standard features on the Blue and Limited models
First introduced for the 2019 model year, the Nexo fuel-cell SUV is a unique offering in the Hyundai SUV roster — and the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV.
The Nexo hasn’t seen a redesign since 2019 but has added some new features and upgrades along the way, particularly the year after in 2020, gaining a newly-available cargo cover, front passenger window auto-up/down and rear privacy glass — all standard features on Blue models; coupled with new rain-sensing wipers standard on Limited model.
Nothing new for 2023 but the 2022 Nexo gained a 10-inch digital instrument cluster versus the previous year’s 7-inch version.
With an estimated range of 380 miles, this truly sustainable vehicle is the only mass-produced fuel cell SUV for the US market, according the Hyundai. And unlike its EV counterparts, the Nexo refuelling time can be achieved in as little as five minutes.
Santa Fe Models:
- Santa Fe base
- Santa Fe Hybrid
- Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)
The elder statesman in Hyundai’s SUV roster, the Santa Fe has seen a lot of changes over the years. From major style updates to follow Hyundai’s evolving design language, to briefly seeing a third-row option at one stage.
The constant evolution has done well for the Santa Fe, as it continues to be a leader in the SUV category. After a full redesign in 2019, it got a refresh in 2021.
Like the Tucson, Hyundai offers the Santa Fe in hybrid and plug-in hybrid flavours as well. The ICE model is available in two powertrains: 191-horsepower 2.5L four-cylinder and a 281-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder. On the other hand, the hybrid churns out 226 horsepower, while the plug-in hybrid yields 261 horsepower and comes with 30 miles all-electric range.
Hyundai has a suite of safety technologies that cascade throughout their vehicles. The Santa Fe boasts the full extent of what’s available. The new Safe Exit Assist highlights how useful they are—this feature temporarily locks the rear doors when it senses a vehicle approaching from behind.
Read our full story – 5 Big Changes Inside the Redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Palisade – mid-size SUV
Palisade key features:
Available 12-inch navigation with 720p resolution
Updated looks with new grille, alloy wheels, fascias, headlamps & more
Interior with new instrument panel, gauge cluster & audio interface design
The largest Hyundai SUV introduced in 2020, the Palisade is your attractive family hauler—and ideal road trip vehicle, no matter the party size. The mid-size SUV received a major update for 2023 including a newer exterior look with sleek design cues (new front and rear bumper fascia, new front grille, new multi-spoke alloy wheel design, and more).
Seating for seven is standard, but you can upsize to eight seats. Gaining access to the third row is often an issue in large SUVs, however Hyundai’s one-touch walk-in button automatically slides the second row seat out of the way.
The dual panel sunroof allows so much light to fill the Palisade. Upgrade to the Infotainment/Convenience Technology package which adds the 12-inch navigation touchscreen (new for 2023), a Hyundai-first WiFi hotspot, Digital Key 2 Touch compatible with iPhone and Android, new Bluelink features, enhanced USB-C ports replacing the older USB-A ports now offering quicker charging up to 3 amps, and more — all new for 2023.
On the road, the Palisade drives much smaller than it looks. It almost brings the same level of agility as the Santa Fe, in most driving situations. The standard 3.8LGDI V6 engine pushes 291 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm and an estimated 262 lb.-ft. of torque @ 5,200 rpm, so you have more than enough power no matter how many people are joining you for the big weekend trip.
Read our full story – 2023 Hyundai Palisade Changes: New Enhancements Where They Count
There you have it, all of Hyundai’s SUVs and crossovers with the latest details and features. If you’re shopping for a new 2023 sport utility, also read our feature – 2023 SUVs Worth Waiting For: Redesigned & New Models Only