Hyundai Releases Limited Santa Fe NHL Edition for Under $60K

$56,999 CAD and limited to 500 units

Customers can choose from 32 NHL team logos and receive a signed Connor Bedard jersey

Hyundai will donate $500 USD from each sale to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation

Hyundai Canada is the official automotive partner of the NHL and NHLPA in Canada and wants to use that partnership to bring Canadians a unique vehicle that commemorates that. So they’re releasing a limited run of 500 Santa FE Hybrid NHL Edition SUVs.

Photo: Hyundai

Customers who purchase one of these unique vehicles will get a signed jersey from none other than Connor Bedard, the 18-year old hockey sensation who was the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Connor is considered to be one of the greatest up-and-comers of his generation and Hyundai will donate $500 USD on his behalf for every special Santa Fe Hybrid that’s sold.

The money will go towards the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, which provides local Chicago-area families in need with access to resources and programming that helps them make a positive impact.

Based on the well-equipped Ultimate Calligraphy trim

Photo: Hyundai

The Santa Fe Hyrbid is Hyundai’s three-row mid-size SUV which comes with an efficient hybrid drivetrain and a luxuriously-trimmed interior with lots of space for six people. The NHL edition is based on the Ultimate Calligraphy trim which comes with every available option. Along with the special jersey customers will be able to choose from any of the 32 NHL team logos to adorn their unique new vehicle, which will include NHL team logo door sills, branded carpet mats, and Hyundai branded floor liners by Canadian-based company Tuxmat.

All the NHL edition Santa Fe hyrbrids will be painted in an exclusive Creamy white with a Pecan brown Nappa leather interior that includes high-power USB ports, including in the third row, a 12-speaker Bose stereo system, and an available UV-C sterilization compartment integrated in the glove box that can sterilize items like cell phones, wallets, and glasses.

Photo: Hyundai

The Santa Fe hybrid is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder combined with an electric motor and 6-speed automatic transmission. Total power output is a healthy 231 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque.

The Santa Fe Hybrid NHL Edition is likely to be in high demand and with only 500 units interested customers should contact their local dealer right away to secure a spot. M.S.R.P is set at $56,999 CAD. The signed Connor Bedard jersey and charitable donation to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation are just cherries on top of an already great package.