From SEMA to the Streets: The 2024 Hyundai Kona Jayde Concept

Hyundai isn’t exhibiting at the 2023 SEMA Show but has teamed up with its parts and accessories division, Mobis, and renowned Swedish vehicle accessories company, Thule, to bring the 2024 Kona Jayde Concept to the aftermarket event in Las Vegas.
The custom build is finished in a distinctive wrap – we think it’s closer to mint green than the official shade of ‘robin’s egg blue’ – over a body that’s enhanced with aero parts from Air Design, including front and rear spoilers and new rocker panels. One-piece, 20x9J HRE 520M wheels have a brushed-black finish and are shod with 235/40 ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S performance tires. Eibach springs lower the ride height by two inches.
Performance aside, the compact crossover SUV gains practical storage with a Thule Pulse Alpine cargo box while at the rear, a Thule Epos bike rack combines with a Hyundai hitch to carry a Vintage Electric Rally e-bike. The Rally is even colour-coordinated to the Kona, with matching Michelin Power Gravel tires.
Inside, Recaro Sportster CS front seats have been customized with a unique plaid pattern with stitching to match the pale green colour scheme. This unique Kona’s cabin also features Hyundai Genuine Accessories such as doorstep plates, a reversible cargo tray, and carpeted floor mats. A Scosche PowerUp 32K portable charger and an InVert 200 DC-to-AC adapter enable the Jayde Concept’s driver and passengers to keep their phones, cameras and other devices fully charged.
The SEMA Show runs from October 31 to November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
2024 Kona Jayde Concept Specs
|Exterior Colour
|Distinctive robin’s egg blue wrap
|Aero Enhancements
|Aggressive front lip, unique rocker panels, sleek rear spoiler
|Wheels
|Custom one-piece HRE 520M wheels in brushed-black finish, 20×9 size
|Tires
|235/40/ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S for style and performance
|Suspension
|Eibach lowering springs, reducing ride height by two inches
|Cargo Solution
|Thule Pulse Alpine cargo box for expanded storage
|E-Bike
|Vintage Electric Rally e-bike with Michelin Power Gravel tires
|Interior Seats
|Customized RECARO Sportster CS seats with unique plaid pattern and deviated stitching
|Interior Accessories
|Hyundai Genuine Accessories, doorstep plates, reversible cargo tray, plush carpeted floor mats
|Charging Solution
|Scosche PowerUp 32K portable charger, InVert 200 DC-to-AC adapter