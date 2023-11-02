From SEMA to the Streets: The 2024 Hyundai Kona Jayde Concept

Hyundai isn’t exhibiting at the 2023 SEMA Show but has teamed up with its parts and accessories division, Mobis, and renowned Swedish vehicle accessories company, Thule, to bring the 2024 Kona Jayde Concept to the aftermarket event in Las Vegas.

2024 Kona Jayde Concept. Photo: Graham Heeps

The custom build is finished in a distinctive wrap – we think it’s closer to mint green than the official shade of ‘robin’s egg blue’ – over a body that’s enhanced with aero parts from Air Design, including front and rear spoilers and new rocker panels. One-piece, 20x9J HRE 520M wheels have a brushed-black finish and are shod with 235/40 ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S performance tires. Eibach springs lower the ride height by two inches.

Performance aside, the compact crossover SUV gains practical storage with a Thule Pulse Alpine cargo box while at the rear, a Thule Epos bike rack combines with a Hyundai hitch to carry a Vintage Electric Rally e-bike. The Rally is even colour-coordinated to the Kona, with matching Michelin Power Gravel tires.

2024 Kona Jayde Concept. Photo: Hyundai

Inside, Recaro Sportster CS front seats have been customized with a unique plaid pattern with stitching to match the pale green colour scheme. This unique Kona’s cabin also features Hyundai Genuine Accessories such as doorstep plates, a reversible cargo tray, and carpeted floor mats. A Scosche PowerUp 32K portable charger and an InVert 200 DC-to-AC adapter enable the Jayde Concept’s driver and passengers to keep their phones, cameras and other devices fully charged.

2024 Kona Jayde Concept. Photo: Hyundai

The SEMA Show runs from October 31 to November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

2024 Kona Jayde Concept Specs