The 2024 Porsche Panamera’s Enhanced Performance Up Close

Porsche’s 4-door Panamera has come a long way since it arrived in 2009. Frankly, the Porsche purists weren’t all on board with a sedan with its elongated, peculiar looks. They said the same about the Porsche SUV. Well, this luxury mid-size sedan stuck with it, continuing to evolve, and is now entering its third generation. Reinforcing why we still need sedans in our lives.

For 2024, it maintains its reputation for luxury and style and raises the bar in terms of performance. The latest iteration introduces a host of improvements, particularly in its powertrains and suspension systems. Let’s delve into the notable enhancements that make the 2024 Porsche Panamera a true powerhouse.

Performance Prowess

2024 Porsche Panamera 4

One of the key highlights of the 2024 Panamera lies in its more potent E-Hybrid powertrains, signaling Porsche’s commitment to eco-friendly yet high-performance driving. The vehicle boasts even more powerful drive systems, thanks to a new high-specification suspension system and the innovative Porsche Active Ride suspension system elevating comfort while blending it with the car’s driving characteristics.

2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

Active Shock Absorbers

At the heart of the enhanced suspension system are newly developed active shock absorbers featuring innovative two-valve technology. These absorbers, each connected to an electrically operated hydraulic pump, respond with lightning-fast precision to the demands of the road. The result is a targeted compensation for forces between the body and wheels, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride even in the face of challenging road conditions.

Elevated E-Hybrid Experience

2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

Engine : 4.0L twin-turbo V8

: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission : updated 8-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission

: updated 8-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission Horsepower : 670 hp

: 670 hp Torque: 685 lb.-ft. of torque

For those seeking an eco-conscious yet high-performance option, the E-Hybrid variants of the 2024 Porsche Panamera deliver on all fronts. Porsche offers four efficient E-Hybrid powertrains, all benefiting from improved performance, range, and efficiency. The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, equipped with a revised 4L V8 turbo engine and a newly developed electric motor making 187 hp powered by a 25.9 kWh battery, achieves an impressive system output of 670 hp and 685 lb.-ft. of torque. This powerhouse accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a breathtaking 3.2 seconds, boasting a top speed of 315 km/h.

2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid with Porsche Driver Experience – a new operating concept and digital cockpit.

Charge Ahead

The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid leaps forward in charging technology with a new 11 kW on-board AC charger. This advancement significantly shortens the charging time at suitable charging points to a mere 2 hours and 39 minutes, ensuring drivers spend more time on the road and waiting less.

2024 Panamera and Panamera 4: Increased Horsepower and Torque

2024 Porsche Panamera 4

Engine : 2.9L V6 turbo

: 2.9L V6 turbo Transmission :

: Horsepower : 348 hp

: 348 hp Torque: 368 lb.-ft. of torque

The non-hybrid Panamera models receive their share of enhancements as well. The 2.9L V6 turbo engine generates a formidable 348 hp and 368 lb.-ft. of torque, marking a substantial increase from its predecessor (23 hp and 37 lb.-ft. increase, to be exact). This power boost translates to a quicker sprint to 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds for the Panamera and 4.8 seconds for the all-wheel-drive Panamera 4. Both models achieve impressive top speeds of 272 km/h and 270 km/h, respectively.

2024 Porsche Panamera 4

The 2024 Porsche Panamera stands out as a testament to innovation and precision engineering. With more powerful E-Hybrid powertrains, a state-of-the-art suspension system, and advancements in charging technology, the Panamera continues redefining high-performance driving standards, promising enthusiasts an unparalleled experience on the open road. Here’s to another ten year, Panamera.