Porsche Porsche Panamera

Now quicker, the 689-HP Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is why PHEV sedans matter

The 2021 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is Porsche's second-quickest car, gaining even more power.

News Editor
UPDATED:
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
- Advertisement -

Updated for 2021 with more power, quicker specs, some styling tweaks, and significantly improved battery capacity, both the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and the flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid are proving PHEVs – and sedans – are nothing to mess with.

But it’s the flagship 2021 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid that’s got us excited, which happens to be Porsche’s second-most most powerful product to date. Yes, it’s a plug-in hybrid. Yes, it’s a 4-door Porsche sedan.

Impressive specs

The range-topping Panamera is a 689-hp green machine that gloriously marries a 4L twin-turbo V8 with a 134 hp electric motor putting down an impressive 642 lb.-ft. of torque. Backed by a revamped 17.9 kWh battery now offering nearly 30-percent more energy than before, Sport Chrono as standard, and the quick-shifting 8-speed PDK transmission, this new PHEV Panamera Turbo S will accomplish 0-60 mph in 3-seconds.

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid front
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Photo: Porsche

The sedan and Sport Turismo variants promise the quickest acceleration from 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) at 10.9 seconds — marking its place as the quickest Panamera in the 2021 lineup. Top speed is rated at 196 mph or 315 km/h, a gain of 4 mph or 5 km/h over the 2020 model. 

Expect all the other enhanced handling attributes as well, as standard — from the electric roll stabilization system (dubbed PDCC Sport) and rear axle steering with Power Steering Plus, to Porsche’s stellar braking assembly (PCCB).

More distinct front look

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid rear
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Photo: Porsche

On the styling front, Porsche updated the 2021 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid’s front look a little, setting this beast apart with bigger air intakes and a more distinct dual C-shaped Turbo front light modules. At the back, that long light bar now stretches over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour.

A couple key exterior upgrades include newly designed 20- and 21-inch wheels in new colours, and tinted taillights with dynamic Coming/Leaving Home animation.

Inside, not much has changed to an interior that saw a significant redesign recently. However, the PCM system/touchscreen features better resolution, according to Porsche; along with more features and service like wireless Apple CarPlay and improved Voice Pilot online voice control.

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid interior
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid interior. Photo: Porsche

Release date

Porsche dealers should expect deliveries Spring 2021, while consumer orders open up earlier in the year. Stay tuned for pricing. 

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedAuto NewsPorsche NewsPorschePorsche Panamera

UP NEXT

Motorcycles

The Grunt is Volcon’s first all-electric off-roader offering range, power & big knobby tires

Amee Reehal -
Austin, TX-based Volcon Inc. hits the scene as the first all-electric, off-road powersports company. Here's their first vehicle: the Grunt.
Read more
Motorcycles

Aprilia’s new RS 660 high-performance bike is for the people

News Editor -
Lightweight & easy-to-handle backed by a 100-bhp 660cc parallel-twin engine, the 2021 RS 660 is Aprilia's answer to daily sport bike riding.
Read more
Motorcycles

A Beginner’s Motorcycle: 5 Tips for Buying Your First Ride

News Editor -
Buying your first motorcycle? Not sure where to start? We highlight the types of motorcycles to consider & 5 simple tips to keep in mind.
Read more
Mitsubishi News

Mitsubishi’s compact SUV gets a well-deserved makeover for 2022

News Editor -
Mitsubishi's compact SUV is only 4 years old but a major change & redesign was needed. So, how does the 2022 Eclipse Cross look inside & out?
Read more
Ford Mustang

Ford honours the era of speed with limited, V8-powered Mustang Mach 1 priced within reach

News Editor -
After a 17-year hiatus, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 fastback coupe is back. Here's a closer look at the 5.0L V8-powered Pony car available in limited numbers.
Read more
Volkswagen

Inside the cabin of Volkswagen’s new 2022 Taos Compact SUV

News Editor -
VW's smallest SUV is here but what's the 2022 Taos interior like? Especially compared to the Tiguan? A look at dimensions, features & photos.
Read more
Volkswagen

VW’s new Taos compact SUV makes the Jetta’s engine even better

News Editor -
VW enters the compact SUV race with the new 2022 Taos, powered by a 1.5L turbo engine built on the Jetta's 1.4L version. Here's a close look.
Read more
Gear

HitchFire’s space-saving, hitch-mounted grill for cookouts on the road

Gear Editor -
From off-road excursions to tailgating, the HitchFire Forge 15 is a small, propane bbq grill saving trunk space & taking cookouts to the road.
Read more
Toyota

Venza 5-seater returns with coupe-like looks & unexpected new specs

Graham Heeps -
After 5 years, the Toyota Venza returns for 2021 as an AWD & hybrid-only, premium-focused 5-seater. Specs, interior, pics, horsepower & more.
Read more
Ram

Ram’s Raptor-hunting 1500 TRX gains over 100 Mopar accessories

News Editor -
Mopar has released over 100 aftermarket accessories & parts for the 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Because a Raptor-fighting HEMI V8 isn't enough.
Read more
Ford F-150

The most powerful F-150 to date is a full hybrid-powered pickup

News Editor -
For the first time in a truck, a hybrid powerplant called PowerBoost joins the 2021 F-150 lineup with the most power & impressive specs yet.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: Toyo Open Country H/T II All-Season Light Truck Tires

Russell Purcell -
A full review of the Toyo Open Country HT II all-season tire. So, how did these all-season truck tires perform after 3,100 miles / 5,000 kms?
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

Tire Reviews

Review: Continental IceContact XTRM Winter Tire

Graham Heeps -
Studded or non-studded: the choice is yours. We put the new Continental IceContact XTRM winter tire to the test. Here's our full review.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: New BFGoodrich Winter T/A KSI Tires

Chris Chase -
BFGoodrich reveal their new Winter T/A/ KSI tires, replacing the Winter Slalom KSI. We head to snowy Ottawa to put these tires to the test.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: New Michelin Defender LTX M/S Tires

Russell Purcell -
We take the new Michelin Defender LTX M/S off-road in Vermont and put the popular light truck tire to the test.
Read more
Motorcycles

Aprilia’s new RS 660 high-performance bike is for the people

News Editor -
Lightweight & easy-to-handle backed by a 100-bhp 660cc parallel-twin engine, the 2021 RS 660 is Aprilia's answer to daily sport bike riding.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S profile driving

Closer look at Porsche’s redesigned, 620-HP Panamera Turbo S performance

2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive

2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive Review

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo rear

One more reason to love wagons: Porsche adds 550-HP Sport Turismo...