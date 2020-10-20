Updated for 2021 with more power, quicker specs, some styling tweaks, and significantly improved battery capacity, both the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and the flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid are proving PHEVs – and sedans – are nothing to mess with.

But it’s the flagship 2021 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid that’s got us excited, which happens to be Porsche’s second-most most powerful product to date. Yes, it’s a plug-in hybrid. Yes, it’s a 4-door Porsche sedan.

Impressive specs

The range-topping Panamera is a 689-hp green machine that gloriously marries a 4L twin-turbo V8 with a 134 hp electric motor putting down an impressive 642 lb.-ft. of torque. Backed by a revamped 17.9 kWh battery now offering nearly 30-percent more energy than before, Sport Chrono as standard, and the quick-shifting 8-speed PDK transmission, this new PHEV Panamera Turbo S will accomplish 0-60 mph in 3-seconds.

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Photo: Porsche

The sedan and Sport Turismo variants promise the quickest acceleration from 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) at 10.9 seconds — marking its place as the quickest Panamera in the 2021 lineup. Top speed is rated at 196 mph or 315 km/h, a gain of 4 mph or 5 km/h over the 2020 model.

Expect all the other enhanced handling attributes as well, as standard — from the electric roll stabilization system (dubbed PDCC Sport) and rear axle steering with Power Steering Plus, to Porsche’s stellar braking assembly (PCCB).

More distinct front look

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Photo: Porsche

On the styling front, Porsche updated the 2021 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid’s front look a little, setting this beast apart with bigger air intakes and a more distinct dual C-shaped Turbo front light modules. At the back, that long light bar now stretches over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour.

A couple key exterior upgrades include newly designed 20- and 21-inch wheels in new colours, and tinted taillights with dynamic Coming/Leaving Home animation.

Inside, not much has changed to an interior that saw a significant redesign recently. However, the PCM system/touchscreen features better resolution, according to Porsche; along with more features and service like wireless Apple CarPlay and improved Voice Pilot online voice control.

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid interior. Photo: Porsche

Porsche dealers should expect deliveries Spring 2021, while consumer orders open up earlier in the year. Stay tuned for pricing.