New Electric MINI Arrives: Performance, Range & Charging Specs Up Close

In the ever-evolving world of electric vehicles, MINI has stepped up to the plate with the electric 2025 MINI Cooper, offering two variants – the MINI Cooper E and the MINI Cooper SE.

A 3-door model now entering its fifth generation, it was just a matter of time before the iconic subcompact car would officially go all-electric, and we already got a glimpse of the MINI Electric Pacesetter back in 2021 – a 181 horsepower John Cooper Works-inspired F1 pace car based on the MINI SE at the time. Even earlier, a plug-in hybrid 2018 Countryman variant, followed by the 2020 MINI SE. So we knew something was brewing.

Well, MINI finally did it. Here’s what to expect in terms of performance, range, and charging times for the pair of EV MINIs. Summary of specs at the end of this post.

Performance: maximum 218 horsepower

MINI Cooper SE 2-door Electric

The MINI Cooper E boasts a 184 horsepower electric motor under the hood, delivering a robust 290 Nm of torque. What does that mean for your driving experience? Well, it propels from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in just 7.3 seconds. Not lightning quick, but respectable.

Stepping it up is the MINI Cooper SE with a higher output of 218 horsepower; this variant sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in a mere 6.7 seconds.

Electric Range: on par with the competitors

Let’s break down the electric range. The MINI Cooper E, equipped with a high-voltage battery boasting a capacity of 40.7 kWh, offers an impressive range of up to 305 kilometers or approximately 190 miles. That’s likely more than enough to handle your daily commuting needs and then some.

MINI Cooper SE 2-door Electric

The MINI Cooper SE takes things up a notch with a calculated range of up to 402 kilometers or approximately 250 miles. This impressive range is made possible by a larger battery capacity of 54.2 kWh.

Charging Times: 80% in under 30 minutes with fast charging

You can charge the battery via alternating current (AC) at a rate of 11 kW. However, when you need to juice up in a hurry, fast charging with direct current (DC) is the way to go.

The MINI Cooper E supports fast charging of up to 75 kW, while the Cooper SE takes it up a notch with support for up to 95 kW. This means that at a fast charging station, you can charge your battery from a modest 10% to an impressive 80% in under 30 minutes.

MINI Cooper SE 2-door Electric

Active navigation via MINI Navigation may be a trusty companion, helping optimize the battery temperature for efficient charging, especially in chilly weather conditions. All in an effort to make the electric driving experience seamless and worry-free.

Price and availability haven’t been announced just yet; stay tuned. Meantime, we’ve got some preliminary specs below.

New MINI Cooper Performance & Electric Specs

2025 MINI Cooper E 2025 MINI Cooper SE Horsepower 184-hp 218-hp 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) 7.3 seconds 6.7 seconds Range 190 miles, 305 kms 190 miles, 305 km Battery capacity High-voltage battery with a capacity of 40.7 kWh Larger battery capacity of 54.2 kWh Charging Alternating current (AC) with 11 kW; Supports fast charging with direct current (DC) Alternating current (AC) with 11 kW; Supports fast charging with direct current (DC) Charging Rates Supports fast charging of up to 75 kW Offers fast charging support of up to 95 kW Charging Time Fast charging station: from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes Fast charging station: from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes

MINI Cooper SE 2-door Electric Images