Every 2025 4Runner Model: Here’s How Toyota Priced Them

There’s a 4Runner for everyone, including the new Trailhunter. Here’s every one of them – redesigned for 2025 and ready to rock when they arrive at dealerships in early 2025. Or skip to the summary table here.

SR5

US Canada $41,885 $54,200

2025 Toyota 4Runner SR5. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The SR5 is the entry point to the 4Runner family, offering 17-inch alloy wheels, fabric-trimmed seats, and an 8-inch touchscreen. It features a turbocharged 2.4L engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. A practical choice with available 7-passenger seating, it sets the baseline for rugged utility.

Key Features:

17-inch alloy wheels

8-inch touchscreen display

Fabric-trimmed seats

TRD Sport

US Canada $49,725 $59,002

Building on the SR5, the TRD Sport adds sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch alloy wheels. While retaining the same powertrain, it brings a sleeker, more on-road-friendly appearance. Heated fabric-trimmed seats and unique interior accents enhance comfort and style.

Key Features:

Sport-tuned suspension

20-inch alloy wheels

Heated fabric-trimmed seats

TRD Off-Road

The TRD Off-Road introduces off-road prowess with 18-inch all-terrain tires, a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, and Crawl Control. Skid plates and additional underbody protection prepare it for tougher trails, elevating its rugged capability.

Key Features:

Locking rear differential

Crawl Control and Multi-Terrain Select

18-inch all-terrain tires

TRD Off-Road Premium

US Canada $54,970 ❌

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium. Photo: Jeff Wilson

This trim upgrades the Off-Road with SofTex®-trimmed heated and ventilated seats and a leather-trimmed steering wheel. It also adds advanced multimedia features like a 14-inch touchscreen with JBL audio. Comfort and tech meet trail-ready performance.

Key Features:

SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated seats

14-inch touchscreen with JBL audio

Leather-trimmed steering wheel

i-FORCE MAX TRD Off-Road Premium

US Canada $57,770 $67,336

The hybrid version of the Off-Road Premium boosts power to 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque with the i-FORCE MAX system. This trim pairs efficiency with capability, offering a significant step up in performance without sacrificing off-road features.

Key Features:

i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain (326 hp, 465 lb-ft of torque)

Advanced hybrid efficiency

Retains all off-road tech from TRD Off-Road Premium

TRD Pro

US Canada $66,900 $80,498

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The TRD Pro takes performance to the next level with Fox internal bypass shocks, a stabilizer disconnect, and TRD-specific skid plates. Designed for high-speed desert running, it adds TRD Pro-specific styling cues and interior enhancements for serious off-road enthusiasts.

Key Features:

Fox internal bypass shocks

Stabilizer bar disconnect

TRD-specific skid plates

Trailhunter

US Canada $66,900 $84,201

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter. Photo: Jeff Wilson

Tailored for overlanding, the Trailhunter includes Old Man Emu forged shocks, steel rock rails, and an ARB roof rack. Extra protection with steel skid plates and onboard tools like an air compressor and high-air intake make it an ideal companion for long wilderness adventures.

Key Features:

Old Man Emu forged shocks

ARB roof rack and steel skid plates

Onboard air compressor

Limited

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited. Photo: Toyota

US Canada $62,860 $68,999

The Limited trim focuses on luxury with leather-trimmed seats, a panoramic view monitor, and 20-inch machined alloy wheels. It offers a more refined ride while retaining the practicality of available 7-passenger seating and a hands-free power liftgate.

Key Features:

Leather-trimmed seats

20-inch machined alloy wheels

Panoramic view monitor

Platinum

US Canada $62,860 $73,698

2025 Toyota 4Runner Platinum

At the top of the lineup, the Platinum includes semi-aniline leather seats, rain-sensing wipers, and dark chrome accents. It combines top-tier luxury with the rugged capability of the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, making it the most premium 4Runner.

Key Features:

Semi-aniline leather seats

Rain-sensing wipers

Dark chrome accents

Summary of 2025 Toyota 4Runner Models and Base Price