Mid-Size SUVToyota 4Runner

Every 2025 4Runner Model: Here’s How Toyota Priced Them

TL Staff
By TL Staff
3 min.
2025 Toyota 4Runner models and price
Jeff Wilson
Sailun Tire Banner

Toyota finally gave its go-anywhere adventure SUV a full makeover. Starting at around $40k for base SR5, here's what you get across the lineup.

There’s a 4Runner for everyone, including the new Trailhunter. Here’s every one of them – redesigned for 2025 and ready to rock when they arrive at dealerships in early 2025. Or skip to the summary table here.

Related2025 Toyota 4Runner Review: A Quantum Leap in Evolution

SR5

USCanada
$41,885$54,200
2025 Toyota 4Runner black side
2025 Toyota 4Runner SR5. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The SR5 is the entry point to the 4Runner family, offering 17-inch alloy wheels, fabric-trimmed seats, and an 8-inch touchscreen. It features a turbocharged 2.4L engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. A practical choice with available 7-passenger seating, it sets the baseline for rugged utility.

Key Features:

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • 8-inch touchscreen display
  • Fabric-trimmed seats

TRD Sport

USCanada
$49,725$59,002

Building on the SR5, the TRD Sport adds sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch alloy wheels. While retaining the same powertrain, it brings a sleeker, more on-road-friendly appearance. Heated fabric-trimmed seats and unique interior accents enhance comfort and style.

Key Features:

- Advertisement - Sailun Tire Banner
  • Sport-tuned suspension
  • 20-inch alloy wheels
  • Heated fabric-trimmed seats

TRD Off-Road

The TRD Off-Road introduces off-road prowess with 18-inch all-terrain tires, a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, and Crawl Control. Skid plates and additional underbody protection prepare it for tougher trails, elevating its rugged capability.

Key Features:

  • Locking rear differential
  • Crawl Control and Multi-Terrain Select
  • 18-inch all-terrain tires

TRD Off-Road Premium

USCanada
$54,970
2025 Toyota 4Runner blue front view with lights on
2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium. Photo: Jeff Wilson

This trim upgrades the Off-Road with SofTex®-trimmed heated and ventilated seats and a leather-trimmed steering wheel. It also adds advanced multimedia features like a 14-inch touchscreen with JBL audio. Comfort and tech meet trail-ready performance.

Key Features:

  • SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated seats
  • 14-inch touchscreen with JBL audio
  • Leather-trimmed steering wheel

i-FORCE MAX TRD Off-Road Premium

USCanada
$57,770$67,336

The hybrid version of the Off-Road Premium boosts power to 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque with the i-FORCE MAX system. This trim pairs efficiency with capability, offering a significant step up in performance without sacrificing off-road features.

Key Features:

- Advertisement - Sailun Tire Banner
  • i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain (326 hp, 465 lb-ft of torque)
  • Advanced hybrid efficiency
  • Retains all off-road tech from TRD Off-Road Premium

TRD Pro

USCanada
$66,900$80,498
2025 Toyota 4Runner front driving through dirt
2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro. Photo: Jeff Wilson

The TRD Pro takes performance to the next level with Fox internal bypass shocks, a stabilizer disconnect, and TRD-specific skid plates. Designed for high-speed desert running, it adds TRD Pro-specific styling cues and interior enhancements for serious off-road enthusiasts.

Key Features:

  • Fox internal bypass shocks
  • Stabilizer bar disconnect
  • TRD-specific skid plates

Trailhunter

USCanada
$66,900$84,201
2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter. front off roading
2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter. Photo: Jeff Wilson

Tailored for overlanding, the Trailhunter includes Old Man Emu forged shocks, steel rock rails, and an ARB roof rack. Extra protection with steel skid plates and onboard tools like an air compressor and high-air intake make it an ideal companion for long wilderness adventures.

Key Features:

  • Old Man Emu forged shocks
  • ARB roof rack and steel skid plates
  • Onboard air compressor

Limited

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited blue front view
2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited. Photo: Toyota
USCanada
$62,860$68,999

The Limited trim focuses on luxury with leather-trimmed seats, a panoramic view monitor, and 20-inch machined alloy wheels. It offers a more refined ride while retaining the practicality of available 7-passenger seating and a hands-free power liftgate.

Key Features:

  • Leather-trimmed seats
  • 20-inch machined alloy wheels
  • Panoramic view monitor

Platinum

USCanada
$62,860$73,698
2025 Toyota 4Runner Platinum
2025 Toyota 4Runner Platinum

At the top of the lineup, the Platinum includes semi-aniline leather seats, rain-sensing wipers, and dark chrome accents. It combines top-tier luxury with the rugged capability of the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, making it the most premium 4Runner.

Key Features:

  • Semi-aniline leather seats
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Dark chrome accents

Summary of 2025 Toyota 4Runner Models and Base Price

TrimSeatsUS PriceCanada Price
4Runner SR57$40,770$54,200
4Runner TRD Sport5$49,250$59,002
4Runner TRD Sport Premium5$52,725
4Runner Limited7$60,200$68,999
4Runner TRD Off Road Premium5$54,970
4Runner i-FORCE MAX TRD Off Road Premium5$57,770$67,336
4Runner i-FORCE MAX TRD Pro5$66,900$80,498
4Runner i-FORCE MAX Trailhunter5$66,900$84,201
4Runner i-FORCE MAX Platinum5$62,860$73,698

Up Next

See More

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Join our Newsletter: