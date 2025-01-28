Every 2025 4Runner Model: Here’s How Toyota Priced Them

There’s a 4Runner for everyone, including the new Trailhunter. Here’s every one of them – redesigned for 2025 and ready to rock when they arrive at dealerships in early 2025. Or skip to the summary table here.
SR5
|US
|Canada
|$41,885
|$54,200
The SR5 is the entry point to the 4Runner family, offering 17-inch alloy wheels, fabric-trimmed seats, and an 8-inch touchscreen. It features a turbocharged 2.4L engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. A practical choice with available 7-passenger seating, it sets the baseline for rugged utility.
Key Features:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- 8-inch touchscreen display
- Fabric-trimmed seats
TRD Sport
|US
|Canada
|$49,725
|$59,002
Building on the SR5, the TRD Sport adds sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch alloy wheels. While retaining the same powertrain, it brings a sleeker, more on-road-friendly appearance. Heated fabric-trimmed seats and unique interior accents enhance comfort and style.
Key Features:
- Sport-tuned suspension
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Heated fabric-trimmed seats
TRD Off-Road
The TRD Off-Road introduces off-road prowess with 18-inch all-terrain tires, a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, and Crawl Control. Skid plates and additional underbody protection prepare it for tougher trails, elevating its rugged capability.
Key Features:
- Locking rear differential
- Crawl Control and Multi-Terrain Select
- 18-inch all-terrain tires
TRD Off-Road Premium
|US
|Canada
|$54,970
|❌
This trim upgrades the Off-Road with SofTex®-trimmed heated and ventilated seats and a leather-trimmed steering wheel. It also adds advanced multimedia features like a 14-inch touchscreen with JBL audio. Comfort and tech meet trail-ready performance.
Key Features:
- SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated seats
- 14-inch touchscreen with JBL audio
- Leather-trimmed steering wheel
i-FORCE MAX TRD Off-Road Premium
|US
|Canada
|$57,770
|$67,336
The hybrid version of the Off-Road Premium boosts power to 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque with the i-FORCE MAX system. This trim pairs efficiency with capability, offering a significant step up in performance without sacrificing off-road features.
Key Features:
- i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain (326 hp, 465 lb-ft of torque)
- Advanced hybrid efficiency
- Retains all off-road tech from TRD Off-Road Premium
TRD Pro
|US
|Canada
|$66,900
|$80,498
The TRD Pro takes performance to the next level with Fox internal bypass shocks, a stabilizer disconnect, and TRD-specific skid plates. Designed for high-speed desert running, it adds TRD Pro-specific styling cues and interior enhancements for serious off-road enthusiasts.
Key Features:
- Fox internal bypass shocks
- Stabilizer bar disconnect
- TRD-specific skid plates
Trailhunter
|US
|Canada
|$66,900
|$84,201
Tailored for overlanding, the Trailhunter includes Old Man Emu forged shocks, steel rock rails, and an ARB roof rack. Extra protection with steel skid plates and onboard tools like an air compressor and high-air intake make it an ideal companion for long wilderness adventures.
Key Features:
- Old Man Emu forged shocks
- ARB roof rack and steel skid plates
- Onboard air compressor
Limited
|US
|Canada
|$62,860
|$68,999
The Limited trim focuses on luxury with leather-trimmed seats, a panoramic view monitor, and 20-inch machined alloy wheels. It offers a more refined ride while retaining the practicality of available 7-passenger seating and a hands-free power liftgate.
Key Features:
- Leather-trimmed seats
- 20-inch machined alloy wheels
- Panoramic view monitor
Platinum
|US
|Canada
|$62,860
|$73,698
At the top of the lineup, the Platinum includes semi-aniline leather seats, rain-sensing wipers, and dark chrome accents. It combines top-tier luxury with the rugged capability of the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, making it the most premium 4Runner.
Key Features:
- Semi-aniline leather seats
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Dark chrome accents
Summary of 2025 Toyota 4Runner Models and Base Price
|Trim
|Seats
|US Price
|Canada Price
|4Runner SR5
|7
|$40,770
|$54,200
|4Runner TRD Sport
|5
|$49,250
|$59,002
|4Runner TRD Sport Premium
|5
|$52,725
|❌
|4Runner Limited
|7
|$60,200
|$68,999
|4Runner TRD Off Road Premium
|5
|$54,970
|❌
|4Runner i-FORCE MAX TRD Off Road Premium
|5
|$57,770
|$67,336
|4Runner i-FORCE MAX TRD Pro
|5
|$66,900
|$80,498
|4Runner i-FORCE MAX Trailhunter
|5
|$66,900
|$84,201
|4Runner i-FORCE MAX Platinum
|5
|$62,860
|$73,698