2025 Toyota Tundra Adds New Off-Road Package and Massaging Seats

Toyota’s full-size pickup might play second fiddle to the Ford and GM sales juggernauts but the badge on its large grille signifies the ultimate in dependability and Tundra has developed a loyal following over the years. One big advantage the Tundra shares over its competition is the fuel-efficient yet powerful hybrid powertrain that produces up to 538 lb-ft of stump-hauling torque.

It can tow up to 12,000 lbs and while that figure is slightly less than its domestic contemporaries, it’s more than enough for most towing needs. If you need to tow more regularly, you should probably look at heavy-duty trucks.

TRD Rally Package provides the looks without the expensive hardware

The new TRD Rally package adds specially tuned Bilstein shocks, skid plates, and 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. It also adds an electronically controlled locking rear diff, multi-terrain select, and Crawl control, which is like an off-road cruise control.

While the Ford Raptor-inspired TRD Pro is the true off-road champ, few, if any, need Fox internal bypass shocks, unless you’re a rich Youtuber who plans to get one hopelessly stuck on some rocky outpost in the middle of nowhere, you know, “for the ‘gram.”

The new TRD Rally package provides the looks without the expensive hardware. The Rally package also gets the red, yellow, and orange decals that are a throwback to Toyota’s racing heritage and the iconic colours follow you inside on the seats and the dash. There are four available colours for the TRD Rally package: Ice Cap, Magnetic Gray, Midnight Black Metallic and Celestial Silver.

A 2025 Tundra with leather-trimmed massaging seats and more

Tundra customers can now spec leather-trimmed massaging seats that work on the upper and lower body and there’s a new colour fittingly called “Mudbath” exclusively for the TRD Pro. There’s also a cool new wireless trailer camera that comes as a factory-fitted option and can be attached to the back of your trailer. You can then stream the image directly to the digital rearview mirror. Very cool.

The Tundra full-size pickup is a unique offering in the pickup world that forgoes the leaf springs typical of the segment for a more advanced multilink rear suspension. It’ also promises famous Japanese reliability. And while there’s no available V8, the optional hybrid powertrain makes 437 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque and doesn’t lose much to the competition’s bigger engines.

Pricing for the new 2025 Tundras has not been released at the time of writing.