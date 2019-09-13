For 35 years now, the 4Runner has held its own spanning 5-generations and redesigns, carving out its own little niche for the adventurous types (not so much the towers and haulers). The Japanese off-roader is still in its current generation since 2009 with updates along the way but 2020 sees a significant list of changes across all the grades. Here’s what you need to know:

More safety is now standard

All 2020 4Runners now get Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) as standard across all trims. A good thing especially for families looking to leave the pavement for more crude trails. The package includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Automatic High Beams and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC).

New instrument panel design

Off-road capabilities aside, Toyota ensured the current 4Runner is also the most comfortable and accommodating. All models for 2020 find a new instrument panel design paired to a hi-res 8-inch touchscreen display and a premium sound system.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility

Siri and Alexa are coming for the ride now. 2020 models now get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

More USB ports in the back

Again, a plus for families (i.e. the kids) — rear passengers will appreciate the addition of a couple new USB ports to charge those devices while on long road trips en route to camp sites and outdoor playgrounds.

Smart Key with Push Button Start standard on select grades

2019 was a good year for the 4Runner TRD Pro which gained an improved off-road-capable suspension. For 2020, this model also gets the push button start in the mix, for free. In addition, the SR5 Premium and TRD Off-Road Premium will also find this for 2020.

2020 4Runner TRD Pro levels up

Only the 2020 4Runner TRD Pro, though, gets the new TRD-branded cat-back exhaust, which gives the 270-horsepower V6 engine a powerful-sounding growl. Photo: Toyota

Toyota wanted to give its popular 270-hp V6-powered TRD Pro grade a little more growl, adding a new TRD-branded cat-back exhaust.

It also finds updated HVAC controls borrowed from the 4Runner Limited.

More exterior colours for the 4Runner TRD Pro enter the mix, including a new Army Green and Magnetic Gray Metallic, while Super White and Midnight Black Metallic carry over from last year.

Range-topping Limited in Nightshade Special Edition

This isn’t new for 2020 as it debuted in 2019, but worth mentioning anyways, in case you missed the memo. Riding on 20-inch black wheels with a blacked-out look, this retro-influenced Limited version adds a good dose of stealth and style.

Check out our 2019 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Review here.

Improved multimedia system

For 2020, the 4Runner’s multimedia system adds more in-demand features.

The SR5 and TRD Off-Road grades get:

8-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa compatibility

USB media port

hands-free phone capability

advanced voice recognition and music streaming via Bluetooth wireless technology

SiriusXM with 3-month All Access trial

Safety Connect with 1-year trial

Wi-Fi Connect with up to 2 GB within 3-month trial

Stepping up to the 4Runner TRD Pro and range-topping Limited, upgrades the system even further including navigation system and six JBL speakers with subwoofer and amplifier.

4Runner redesign and exterior styling changes

Still maintaining the rugged look 4Runner enthusiasts expect, the 2020 models find minor changes to the grill design, and every grade features projector beam headlights and LED rear combination lamps.

There you have it, 9 major updates to the new 2020 model. For our latest reviews and news, hit up our Toyota 4Runner page here.

Photos of the 2020 4Runner TRD Off-Road & TRD Pro: