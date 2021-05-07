The Electric Alpha Wolf+ Pickup is Built for Adventure & Utility

Under $50,000 and over 275 miles of range, the Wolf+ is the all-electric pickup you've probably never heard of.

New and exciting electric truck models are increasingly emerging. Arguably one of the most exciting (and perhaps less hyped) is the Alpha Wolf+ electric truck. Produced by California-based Alpha Motor, the Wolf+ is built both for utility and adventure. Its launch version will be featured in a deep sand tone inspired by the desert of Joshua Tree National Park.

Adventurous Exterior

Beyond the colour, the Wolf+ comes with a wide, powerful and rugged frame. Access to the interior is made through front-hinged driver/passenger doors and rear-hinged rear passenger doors that creates a wider, more accessible opening.

The truck’s electric powertrain makes more space under the hood for additional storage, and the rear bed is designed to be extended for great functionality, including for setting up a tent for outdoor camping. Buyers can choose rugged all-terrain wheels from 16-18” in size.

Capable All-Electric Powertrain

The Wolf+ is to be powered by a lithium-ion battery with capacity from 75 to 85kWh with range predicted at up to 275 miles (442km). It runs on a 4WD drivetrain powered by a dual-motor system, or on a RWD drivetrain with a single-motor system. It will accelerate from 0 to 60mph (102km/h) in just 5.9 seconds. It also has a towing capacity of up to 6,274lbs (3,050kg).

Alpha-Wolf-Plus-electric-truck rear 2
Alpha Wolf+ electric truck. Photo: Alpha Motor
PowerLithium-ion battery
DriveDual Motor 4WD, Single Motor RWD Drive
Range250-275+ miles
Towing Capacity3050 kg (6724 lbs)
0-60 mph5.9-seconds

Stylish Interiors

The inside features black leather seating for the driver and three passenger in total. There’s a digital instrument cluster for the driver and an additional large digital display in the centre stack. It’s built both for comfort and utility.

Seats4 seater
Cargo40 cu ft
Length5150 mm (203 in)
Width1980 mm (78 in)
Height1760 mm (69 in)
Alpha-Wolf+ electric truck interior
Alpha Wolf+ electric truck interior. Photo: Alpha Motor

Availability

The MSRP of the Wolf+ electric truck is currently set from US$40,000 to $48,000, but that’s before potential federal rebates of up to $7,500 are taken into account. Alpha is currently taking reservations on the Wolf+ as they are with their other models under development.

