16 Best All-Season Tires [2022]: SUV, Cars & High-Performance

Michelin Defender LTX M/S

Michelin Defender LTX M/S Key features: Long tread life Symmetrical tread pattern Open shoulder slots for water evacuation

Michelin’s replacement for the LTX M/S comes to the marketplace with the brand’s Evertread technology, which the company says improves tread life by 10 per cent compared with its predecessor, the confusingly named M/S2. The Defender LTX M/S’s strengths are its hydroplaning resistance and low road noise. Despite its all-season rating, it’s also an above-average performer in snow traction and ice braking.

This tire offers a wider range of fitments than the Sailun TerraMax HLT, especially in 15- and 20-inch sizes. Michelin also offers a 22-inch size. While that may give the impression the Defender LTS M/S is ideal for high-powered luxury SUVs, note that its top speed rating is H, or 210 km/h. Read our full Michelin Defender LTX M/S review.

Key specs:

R, T, H speed ratings

UTQG of 800 AA

70,000 mile limited warranty in addition to the standard materials and workmanship (Canada Warranty: 80,000 to 115,000 km, depending on speed rating)

Pirelli Scorpion Verde

Pirelli Scorpion Verde Key features: Available Y speed rating Well-suited to performance-oriented SUVs and pickups Fuel-saving rubber compound

The Scorpion Verde finishes a notch down from the two Michelin Defender LTX tires for two reasons: It offers less grip for braking on icy surfaces and a less-generous treadwear warranty. On the plus side, it boasts better wet and dry braking grip, a quiet ride and good hydroplaning resistance. And while the Scorpion Verde comes in a narrower range of rim sizes (16 to 20 inches) than the Michelins, some sizes bear a Y speed rating (300 km/h), which makes it better suited to high-powered and exotic SUV models.

Key specs:

H, V, W, Y speed ratings

UTQG of 740 AA

Treadlife Warranty: None (Canada Warranty: 105,000 km)

Michelin LTX M/S2

Michelin LTX M/S2 Key features: Quiet performance Wide range of sizes

Don’t be fooled by this tire’s name: It was the predecessor to the Defender LTX M/S that placed second in our tire ranking. The Defender LTX M/S2 has the same tread pattern as the LTX M/S, but is molded from a less-sophisticated rubber compound than the LTX M/S’s trademarked Evertread formulation. That’s the M/S2’s only real deficit next to the newer M/S: it otherwise offers similar grip levels in dry, wet and winter conditions and comes with the same six-year/115,000 km treadwear warranty.

Key specs:

R, T, H speed ratings

UTQG of 800 AA

US 50,000 mile limited warranty (Canada Warranty: 115,000 km)

Continental CrossContact LX Key features: Reduced noise and rolling resistance Centre circumferential rib for better steering response Interlocking sipes for light snow traction

The CrossContact LX is an all-season tire designed for trucks and crossovers that will see light off-road use. It places just below mid-pack in our light truck category, thanks to a modest selection of sizes and poorer winter traction despite a tread pattern Continental says was optimized for grip in light snow. The CrossContact LX is also more prone to stiffening up in cold weather, which compromises grip on clear roads in winter driving. The sidewall was designed to help prevent curb damage to expensive wheels.

Key specs:

S, T, H, V speed ratings

UTQG of 680 AB

6 Years / 65,000 Miles S&T-Rated 6 Years / 50,000 Miles H&V-Rated & LT-Sizes Half mileage for rear if different size than front [Canada Warranty: 105,000 km (S and T speed ratings); 80,000 km (H and V speed ratings)]

Hankook Ventus ST

Hankook Ventus ST Key features: Direction tread pattern Rim protector Strong structure for high-speed stability

The Ventus ST was designed specifically for high-performance crossovers, which explains its limited range of sizes from 17- to 22-inch wheels. Hankook boasts a quiet ride well-suited to upscale SUVs. Certain sizes carry a W speed rating, which corresponds with a maximum speed of 270 km/h. A relatively low treadwear rating of 420 explains why Hankook limits warranty coverage to 80,000. And despite an all-season designation and “A” ratings for both traction and temperature, the Ventus ST is not well-suited to winter driving, offering poor grip in snow and ice.

Key specs:

V, W speed ratings

UTQG of 420 AA

6 Years / 50,000 Miles (24″ and under) Half mileage front and rear if different sizes

Canada Treadwear Warranty: 80,000 km

Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport AS

Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport AS Key features: Symmetrical tread pattern Lateral grooves for hydroplaning resistance Closed shoulders for better handling

The Dueler H/P Sport AS is positioned as a basic all-season SUV and light truck tire, which explains its last-place showing here. It’s not particularly quiet at highway speeds, it has the shortest treadwear warranty of any truck/SUV tire in this comparison and it’s not a strong performer in snow and ice conditions.

Its poor winter grip is disappointing, considering all sizes boast “A” ratings for traction and temperature. If tread life and speed ratings are your primary concerns, be aware that certain sizes come with both 400 and 500 treadwear options, and in the larger rim sizes, maximum speed ratings include H, V and W.

Key specs:

T, H, V, W speed ratings

UTQG of 400 AB/440 AA/500 AA (depending on size)

40,000 mile tread warranty (Canada Treadwear Warranty: 65,000 km)

Best All-Season Tires for Cars

TOP PICK: Sailun Inspire

Sailun Inspire Key features: SilentTread design for low-noise driving Sharp-edged sipes for wet traction One-year road hazard warranty

The Sailun Inspire is a high-value tire designed to provide solid performance at an attractive price. And like the TerraMax SUV tire, the Inspire is quickly gaining an audience despite having been introduced to the Canadian market just this year. Sailun offers this tire in a vast array of sizes ranging from 14 to 19 inches to cover most car and crossover applications.

And although those sizes include low-profile 40 series models, this is more of a touring tire than performance rubber. Still, the W speed rating on certain lower-profile sizes means the Inspire will stand up to high-speed running, and lots of it, with a 120,000-km treadwear warranty. Read our full Sailun Inspire tire review.

Key specs:

T, H, V, W speed ratings

UTQG of 520 AA

70,000-mile/60-month Limited Tread Life Protection (Canada Treadwear Warranty: 120,000 km)

More Inspire specs & info here

Goodyear Assurance Triple Tred

Goodyear Assurance Triple Tred Key features: Three distinct traction zones Evolving traction grooves Volcanic sand-infused rubber compound

Goodyear says the Assurance Triple Tred was conceived for crossover and SUV applications in spite of a directional tread pattern that would not be out of place on a sport sedan. However, sizing skews heavily toward the higher-profile designs best suited to utility vehicles: the lowest aspect ratio is 55, and it only applies to a handful of 18- and 19-inch sizes.

Goodyear calls this tire TripleTred for its use of three different rubber compounds: One is optimized for ice traction, another for wet conditions and a third for dry grip. However, the jury’s out on how well that approach works: braking performance on ice is not good, and you could do better for wet braking, too.

Key specs:

T, H, V speed ratings

UTQG of 740 AB

80,000 miles on T- and H-speed rated only; 70,000 miles on V-speed rated only (Canada Treadwear Warranty: 105,000 km)

Pirelli P4 Four Seasons

Pirelli P4 Four Seasons Key features: Variable angle grooves for more grip Twin centre grooves expel water Low rolling resistance

Pirelli comes from the same country as Ferrari and Lamborghini, but this tire maker knows there’s a vast mass market to cater to as well. Hence Pirelli’s assertion that its P4 Four Seasons is aimed at sedan and minivan drivers. It lives up to its Four Seasons name with above-average grip in snow and ice braking, but is less impressive on wet surfaces in both braking and handling. Pirelli warranties the P4 Four Seasons for 135,000 km, so it’s conceivable these tires will give the average driver six or seven years of service before needing to be replaced.

Key specs:

T speed rating

UTQG of 760 AB

85,000 mile limited tread wear warranty (T-Rated); 65,000 mile limited tread wear warranty (H-Rated) (Canada Treadwear Warranty: 135,000 km)

Yokohama AVID Ascend Radial

Yokohama AVID Ascend Radial Key features: Asymmetric tread Centre rib for improve straight-line stability Orange oil-infused rubber compound

The Avid Ascend is black, like any tire, but Yokohama says it uses orange oil to help bond natural and synthetic rubbers for improved performance. It’s not an incredible performer by any measure, but instead promises good dry braking, hydroplaning resistance and snow traction. It’s also quiet in highway driving and boasts long tread life. The Avid Ascend’s grip in the wet and on ice is less notable. Size availability ranges from 15 to 18 inches.

Key specs:

T, H, V speed ratings

UTQG of 740 AA or 800 AB, depending on size

85,000 mile treadwear warranty (Canada Treadwear Warranty: 135,000 km)

Michelin Primacy

Michelin Primacy Key features: Unique contact patch for even treadwear Active sipes Continuous centre ribs

Michelin says the Primacy’s active sipes open and close as driving demands change, creating biting edges that improve traction. However, that technology is not enough to provide good snow grip, which is one of this tire’s deficiencies. The other negative is treadwear that doesn’t live up to Michelin’s 100,000-km promise. Also, Michelin offers the Primacy in just seven sizes, four of those for 17-inch applications. On the plus side, the Primacy is quiet and delivers good grip and handling in dry conditions. If you can control the weather, here’s a tire to consider.

Key specs:

T, H, V speed ratings

UTQG of 500 AA

60,000 mile warranty (Canada Treadwear Warranty: 100,000 km)

Best All-Season Performance Tires

TOP PICK: Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3

Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Key features: Helio+ tread compound with sunflower oil Asymmetric tread pattern Wide circumferential grooves for water evacuation

The Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 is a performance all-season tire designed for sporty-car drivers looking for something less-expensive than dedicated summer rubber. Michelin says this tire provides the best all-season performance in its lineup, with an emphasis on handling in dry conditions and grip on wet roads. It succeeds in its mission, with strong braking and handling performance on dry roads and confidence-inspiring grip in the wet.

Hydroplaning resistance is also very good, according to the specs. Michelin admits the Pilot Sport A/S 3 is intended only for occasional use in light snow, but it does provide useful snow traction and ice-braking grip. The manufacturer says it uses sunflower oil in the rubber compound to boost traction in low temperatures and on wet roads.

Key specs:

V, Y speed ratings

UTQG of 500 AA A

45,000 mile limited warranty (Canada Treadwear Warranty: 70,000 km)

Pirelli P Zero

Pirelli P Zero Key features: Silica and carbon black tread compound Noise-cancelling foam layer Recommended for summer-only use

The P Zero is an outlier in this comparison, as the only tire whose maker does not recommend its use in snow and ice, or even on clear roads in near-freezing temperatures. Pirelli calls out an impressive list of sports cars that have come from the factory wearing the P Zero, like the Aston Martin DB9, Audi R8 and Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano.

Tricks to help keep those flashy cars shiny side up include a rubber compound conceived to provide good grip even before it gets warmed up. The P Zero boasts great grip in dry and wet conditions, but ride comfort and road noise are sub-par, despite a layer of sound-deadening foam built into the tire. Pirelli also makes no treadwear promises for the P Zero.

Key specs:

W, Y speed ratings

UTQG of 220 AA A

Treadwear Warranty: None

Michelin Pilot Sports A/S PLUS

Michelin Pilot Sports A/S PLUS Key features: TriFusion tread design Directional tread for wet weather control Silica rubber compound

An older version of the Pilot Sport performance all-season line, the A/S Plus also caters to a wider range of buyers, with more emphasis on year-round driving than fair-weather grip. The A/S Plus gives up a little bit of performance to the A/S 3 in every measure except snow performance, where the former inspires more confidence.

As well, Michelin offers the A/S Plus in just seven sizes, where the A/S 3 comes in nearly triple the fitments, including a 315 tread width suitable for a number of high-end sports cars. The A/S Plus’s tread, made up of three rubber compounds, fulfills a promise of more balanced performance, but with less of the dry and wet grip that sports car drivers expect.

Key specs:

V, W speed ratings

UTQG of 500 AA A (or 240 AA in certain sizes)

30,000 mile limited warranty in addition to the standard warranty (Canada Treadwear Warranty: 70,000 km)