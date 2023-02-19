Best Tires for the Subaru Outback SUV

The best tires for a Subaru Outback will depend on the specific needs of the driver and the driving conditions they will be facing. As a mid-sized SUV alternative, this station-wagon-on-hiking-boots has been sensationally popular for Subaru for more than a quarter century now, and after spending some time with an updated 2023 model, it’s easy to see why.

If you’re researching tires, here are some of the top tire options we suggest for the Subaru Outback based on popular models and their features; of course, there are plenty other great tire choices, but we’ve boiled it down to six worthy options.

Michelin Defender LTX M/S

This tire is a popular choice for the Subaru Outback due to its all-season performance, long-lasting tread life, and excellent wet and snow traction. It also features Michelin’s Evertread technology for improved durability and resistance to wear. Superior handling and traction in all weather conditions comes courtesy of these tire’s advanced tread design and compound technology, while enhancing overall safety and stability. For the more off-road ready Outback Wilderness, these Michelin’s are probably the best choice on this list. The Defender’s Comfort Control technology also reduces road noise and vibrations, providing a quiet and comfortable ride for Subaru Outback drivers, coupled with the LTX M/S’s MaxTouch Construction aiming for even wear and extended tire life, making it a cost-effective choice for long-term use. Additionally, the tire’s durability and high load capacity make it a reliable choice for heavy-duty use or towing with the Subaru Outback. Here’s our full review of the Defender LTX M/S Tires.

The TrueContact Tour is another popular all-season tire for Subie’s mid-size Outback. Its advanced tread compound provides exceptional grip and traction on wet or dry roads, making it a safe choice for any weather conditions. The tire’s EcoPlus technology improves fuel efficiency by reducing rolling resistance, saving money on fuel costs over the tire’s lifespan. The TrueContact Tour’s ComfortRide technology also promises a comfortable ride, reducing road noise and vibrations. Additionally, the long tread life and durability make it a great value for the price, so it’s also a cost-effective choice for Subaru Outback owners looking for a reliable tire.

Pirelli Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II

This tire is designed for SUVs and crossovers like the Subaru Outback and offers excellent all-season performance, including improved wet and snow traction. It also features Pirelli’s EcoImpact technology for improved fuel efficiency and reduced environmental impact. For a proper evaluation, we fitted our Subaru Outback with Pirelli Scorpion winter-rated rubber, which has been a leader in its class since its launch about ten years ago. The Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II’s optimized construction ensures a quiet and comfortable ride, reducing road noise and vibrations. Additionally, the tire’s durability and longevity make it a great investment, providing long-term value and reliability for Subaru Outback owners.

Bridgestone Blizzak WS90

For drivers who face harsh winter driving conditions, the Blizzak WS90 is a top-performing snow tire that offers excellent snow and ice traction, as well as improved handling on dry roads. It features Bridgestone’s NanoPro-Tech polymer technology for enhanced grip and stability, coupled with Multi-Cell compound and unique tread pattern for added exceptional grip on snowy and icy roads, ensuring superior traction. The tire’s 3D sipes and block edges also enhance handling on wet or dry surfaces, improving overall safety in any weather conditions. To help reduce annoying road noise, the Blizzak WS90’s optimized construction helps alleviate the issue while improving ride comfort for Subaru Outback owners. Additionally, the tire’s durability and longevity make it a great value for the price, providing reliable performance for several seasons. The Blizzaks often top many best tire lists, including our list as one of the best winter performance tires today.

Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady

The Assurance WeatherReady is an all-season tire designed for SUVs and crossovers like the Subaru Outback. It offers excellent wet and snow traction, as well as improved handling on dry roads. It also features Goodyear’s Weather Reactive technology for enhanced performance in a variety of weather conditions. Part of the same lineup, the Assurance Triple Tred was conceived for crossover and SUV applications as well, and made it on our list of the best all-season tires.

Yokohama Avid Ascend GT

You’ll often see Yokohama Avid Ascend GT’s fitted on Subaru’s official Outback photos, so right off the bat, this is an excellent choice for performance and durability. The tire has a unique tread pattern that provides exceptional traction and stability, making it ideal for all kinds of weather conditions. The tire’s advanced compound technology ensures a long-lasting tread life, reducing the need for frequent replacements. In terms of design, it’s also optimized for a comfortable and quiet ride, enhancing the driving experience of the Subaru Outback. Additionally, the Yokohama Avid Ascend GT is an affordable tire option, making it a cost-effective choice for SUV owners who want a quality tire without breaking the bank.

Again, there are plenty of other SUV and crossover tires Outback owners can opt for. But these six tire options are known to provide excellent performance, durability, and safety for the Subaru Outback. It’s important to choose the right tire based on the specific driving conditions and preferences of the driver to ensure optimal performance and safety. Take a look at our other tire reviews.

Tire buying tips for Subaru Outback owners

Here are some top tire buying tips to keep in mind when shopping for new tires:

Choose the right tire type

2022 Outback Wilderness fitted with Yokohama Geolander A/T tires. Photo: Subaru

The Subaru Outback is designed to be an all-around vehicle that can handle different terrains and weather conditions. Depending on your driving needs, you can choose an all-season tire, a winter tire, or an all-terrain tire. Consider the typical weather conditions in your area, the type of driving you do, and your budget when making a decision. For instance, the Outback Wilderness arriving in 2022 rests on 17” matte black Wilderness wheels wrapped in the more off-road ready Yokohama Geolander A/T tires with a full size spare and matching rim in the rear. These tires may be overkill for everyday Outback drivers.

Look for good traction and handling

Traction and handling are key factors in choosing a tire. Look for a tire with a good tread pattern that can provide grip in both wet and dry conditions. Also, consider the tire’s handling capabilities, such as its stability, cornering ability, and responsiveness.

Check the tire size

When buying new tires for your Subaru Outback, make sure to choose the right tire size. You can find the tire size information in your car’s manual or on the tire placard located inside the driver’s door. Choosing the wrong tire size can affect your car’s performance and safety. Here’s how to read vehicle tire sizes & sidewall markings like a pro.

2019 Subaru Outback fitted with Pirelli Scorpion winter tires. Photo: Amee Reehal

Consider fuel efficiency

Tires can also affect your car’s fuel efficiency. Look for tires with low rolling resistance, which can help reduce fuel consumption and save you money in the long run.

Look for durability and long tread life

The Subaru Outback is designed to be a long-lasting vehicle, and you want tires that can match that durability. Look for tires with a long tread life and a high-quality construction that can withstand wear and tear.

Check the tire manufacturer’s warranty

When buying tires, make sure to check the manufacturer’s warranty. This can give you peace of mind in case of any defects or issues with the tires.

By keeping these tire buying tips in mind, Subaru Outback owners can find the right tires to match their driving needs and enhance their overall driving experience.

