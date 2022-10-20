Best 2022 Motorcycles: Our 5 Top Picks

Let’s be honest: Between pandemic-induced supply shortages and outrageous customer demand, 2021 was just not your year if you were in the market for a new bike.

The good news is that 2022 is shaping up to be one of the best new model years to date, and there’s an absolute deluge of new bikes to get excited about. It was tough work, but we managed to whittle down the new motorcycles of 2022 to just 5 standout models we’re absolutely champing at the bit to throw a leg over:

2022 Indian FTR Carbon R: Best Naked Bike













Top features: Stealthy, blacked-out Akrapovič exhaust 17″ wheels with Metzeler Sportec tires & street tuned suspension Carbon fiber bodywork & numbered carbon badging

When Indian introduced the FTR back in 2019, it was a milestone for American motorcycles. A powerful modern V-twin engine, a well-composed sporting chassis, and tough flat track styling built for the street. Their latest top-spec model, the 2022 Indian FTR Carbon R, brings back everything we love from the original, but digs its heels into its sporting prowess with upgraded Ohlins suspension, 17-inch wheels front and rear, properly sticky Metzler Sportec tires, and updated fuel mapping for smoother throttle response and improved manners for cold starts. Specs: Engine Type 6 Speed Liquid Cooled 1203cc V-twin Suspension Öhlins Fully Adjustable Exhaust Akrapovič Infotainment 4.3-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND Standard Equipment Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control

2022 Ducati DesertX: Best Adventure-Touring Bike









Top features: Retro Dakar looks Full Brembo braking system (front & rear) 110-hp 937cc L-Twin engine

Ducati may have arrived fashionably late to the off-road adventure bike segment, but the all-new 2022 Ducati DesertX appears to be worth the wait. While its retro Dakar looks are outrageously cool, the Desert X is much more than a mere exercise in style. With proper 21/18-inch wire wheels, Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires, oodles of fuel capacity, and 110 horsepower on tap, this is a long-distance off-roader that means business. Here are our top 7 dual-sport motorcycles. Specs: Engine Type Water-cooled 937 cc Desmodromic 11° Testastretta engine Power 110 hp (81 kW) @ 9,250 rpm Torque 92 Nm (68 lb-ft, 9.4 kgm) @ 6,500 rpm Dry Weight 202 kg (445 lb) Seat Height 875 mm (34.4 in)

2022 Buell Hammerhead: Best Sportbike





Top features: 1190cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine making 185 hp at 10600 rpm and 101.6 lb-ft. Exposed trellis subframe Updated styling with Heritage Colours or Carbon Fiber

American fan favorite Buell Motorcycles is scheduled to make their much-anticipated comeback in 2022, and although Mr. Erik Buell is no longer at the helm, the 2022 Buell Hammerhead is the first truly exciting American sportbike we’ve seen since… Well… The last Buell 1190RX. While much about the Hammerhead’s spec and design is carried over from the original 1190RX reviewed here by motorcycles.com, the 2022 Buell Hammerhead gets updated styling and an impressive spec sheet to match. With 185 ponies and 102 ft-lbs of torque from its 1190cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, the latest Buell will not disappoint, and yes, it’ll still carry all the quirky Buell features we love like a fuel-in-frame design, an 8-piston front caliper, and a massive 386mm single perimeter front rotor. Specs: Engine Type 72° V-Twin, Liquid Cooled, Four-stroke Bore 4.17 in. x 2.66in. (106 x 67.5 mm) Displacement 72.6 cu in. (1190cc) Power 185 hp @ 10,600 rpm Torque 101.6 ft-lbs. @ 8200 rpm (137.8 Nm @ 8200 rpm)

2022 Triumph Street Triple 1200 RR: Best Weekend Trackday Bike



















Top features: Neo-retro cafe fairing, clip-on handlebars, more aggressive rearsets Everything for 2022 brand-new from the ground up Displacement up from 1,050cc to 1,160cc

Triumph has a knack for listening to their loyal fanbase, and the 2022 Triumph Street Triple 1200RR is the sport-focused big triple we’ve been begging for. The RR builds upon the same beloved 1,1600cc inline triple and aluminum twin-spar frame that make the original Street Triple such a joy to ride, but adds on a neo-retro cafe fairing, clip-on handlebars, more aggressive rearsets, and even semi-active Ohlins suspension to make it one of the most anticipated new motorcycles of 2022. It’s a thoroughly British take on the everyman’s weekend trackday weapon, and we’re looking forward to putting a few laps on one ourselves in 2022. Specs: Engine Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted secondary silencer Displacement 72.6 cu in. (1190cc) Power 180 PS / 177.6 bhp (132.4 kW) @ 10,750 rpm Torque 125 Nm @ 9,000 rpm

2022 Yamaha XSR900: Best Retro-Inspired Sportbike









Top features: Completely new 889cc high-torque engine and lightweight aluminum chassis All-new styling Redesigned frame, lightweight spinforged wheels, and factory quickshifter