Vagabund X BMW CE 02 Brings Back the Retro-Future Charm

BMW’s heritage models like the BMW R 18 and BMW R 12 nineT get all the hype, and deservedly so. But when BMW Motorrad and Austria’s Vagabund get together, the German’s two-wheelers takes on an entirely different personality with urban flair and retro vibes.

We saw this with the stellar Vagabund X BMW CE 04 Moto Concept, and now this: the BMW CE 02 x Vagabund emerging as a stylish eParkourer ready to dominate urban landscapes. Like the CE 04, this customized CE 02 bike brings a fresh take on electric mobility, blending futuristic design with retro elements for a unique, eye-catching experience.





















The BMW CE 02 x Vagabund is based on the stock BMW CE 02, so expect the same key specs:

Electric Motor : Designed for urban agility and ease of use

: Designed for urban agility and ease of use Power Output : Approximately 11 kW (15 hp) for city commuting

: Approximately 11 kW (15 hp) for city commuting Battery Capacity : Compact battery for quick urban trips

: Compact battery for quick urban trips Range : About 90 km (56 miles) on a single charge

: About 90 km (56 miles) on a single charge Charging Time: Full charge in a few hours with a standard outlet

Photo: BMW

At the heart of its retro-future charm is the integration of the “OB-4 Magic Radio” from Teenage Engineering, reflecting a young and creative vibe. This feature plays tunes and adds a nostalgic twist, appealing to riders who value style and function. The bike’s electric exhaust doubles as an umbrella holder.

Photo: BMW

Adding to its urban appeal, Vagabund’s customized CE 02 includes skateboard grip tape on the running board, enhancing both style and grip. This design element underscores the sporty, eParkourer ethos of the bike, making it perfect for riders who want to navigate the city with flair. The collaboration’s creativity extends to the bike’s packaging, an impressive 3.6-meter-high display. Its blend of retro aesthetics and futuristic features redefines what it means to ride in the city.