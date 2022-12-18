BMW Celebrates its Centenary with the R nineT 100 Years & R 18 100 Years Editions

It was in September 1923 when Max Friz, BMW’s head designer, unleashed the German’s first full-scale motorcycle with the air-cooled, two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine-powered R 32. Well, the rest as you know, is history. A hundred years later, BMW Motorrad continues to go strong, celebrating its 100-year history with the classically-designed R nineT roadster and chromed-out R 18 roadster special editions.

BMW R nineT 100 Years Roadster

Keeping the tradition of a black-and-white colour scheme and frequent chrome touches, the BMW R nineT anniversary edition follows the Classic Chrome surface concept. Chrome, famous for its durability, protection against corrosion, and radiant shine, combines fantastically with black and white paint finishes to give a timeless look.

The R nineT Roadster 100 Years receives distinct 100-Years badging, a black & chrome tank with white dual-lining along with knee pads to improve that classic appearance. Besides, we can see classic chrome on the seat hump, a black/oxblood color blend on the seat bench, and a black & chrome finish on the front wheel cover (same as we see on the tank).

This BMW motorcycle in roadster form comes equipped with numerous Option 719 parts comprising the 719 Classic wheels choice with black anodized rim rings, milled cylinder head, and powerplant housings, in addition to milled seat holders, oil filler plug, changeable hand levers, rider and pillion footrests, bar-end mirrors, and expansion tank covers.

Besides, the adaptive turning light and the Comfort Package, featuring heated grips, cruise control, and Driving Modes Pro, are part of the package. Buyers can also opt for an anti-theft alarm system, part of ex-works equipment.

Powering the R nineT 100 Years is still the old air/oil-cooled, 80 kW (109 hp) two-cylinder boxer engine. For a different take on the R nineT with an aggressively-styled look sporting a low-slung, cafe racer-styled poise, check out this stellar R NineT Aurora Concept by Turkish designer Mehmet Doruk Erdem.

BMW R 18 100 Years Cruiser

The epicenter of the riding pleasure is the popular boxer mill, producing 67 kW (91 hp) – the biggest displacement engine BMW Motorrad ever fitted in the R 18 when it was reintroduced in 2021. The Anniversary Edition Cruiser lends a lot from the old models like the R 5, focusing primarily on riding fun by combining various unique amenities and high-quality surface concepts.

Speaking of the Cruiser’s design, the BMW R 18 100 Years Edition sticks to the Classic Chrome concept, boasting black paintwork and shiny chrome finishes, in addition to white dual coating and a 100-Year emblem.

We can see black-and-chrome chemistry on an entirely distinctive surface, complemented by white accents. A diamond-cut Option 719 two-shaded saddle in black & oxblood encourages a quick ride. The chrome is the name of the game here – we find it everywhere, from handlebar fittings, gearshift, and foot brake levers to brake master cylinders, brake calipers, cylinder head covers, and intake manifold decorations.

The Cruiser also receives Akrapovic rear silencer setup with punched tailpipe frills created to look like the BMW propeller badge. The R 18 Anniversary Edition ensures rider safety through standard adaptive turning light, reverse aid, cruise control, and heated grips. Buyers can also opt for an anti-theft alarm system, pillion package, running boards, Hill Start Control, lockable fuel filler cap, and more.

Price and Availability

The cost and accessibility of these two special edition models will vary for different regions. Therefore, interested buyers must contact the regional BMW Motorrad dealer. The suggested price for the U.S. region starts at $18,990 for the R18 Anniversary Edition and $19,995 for the R nineT Anniversary Edition. BMW will limit production to 1,923 units for each model to commemorate the year BMW Motorrad was founded.

Photos of the special edition BMW R nineT 100 Years Roadster and BMW R 18 100 Years Cruiser:

