Vagabund X BMW CE 04 Moto Concept

Austrian-based Vagabond is no stranger to taking vehicles from imagination to design, like this sweet Lada Niva 4×4. Now, they’ve teamed up with BMW Motorrad on an electric scooter designed for urban mobility. The BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept features a futuristic design with clean lines and minimalist styling, propelled by an electric motor and has a top speed of 75 mph or 120 km/h. One of the main performance features of this one-off BMW CE 04 is its range: it can travel up to 81 miles or 130 kilometers on a single charge, making it ideal for urban commuting, while still offering fast-charging capabilities, allowing it to charge up to 80% in just 45 minutes.

In terms of styling, the concept BMW e-scooter flosses a distinct and modern design with just enough flair to garner the right attention with its low-slung body with a sporty, aggressive stance. The LED lights and digital display give it a high-tech look and feel, while the minimalistic design ensures it stands out from the crowd. Other notable features include a low centre of gravity for better handling and stability, a spacious storage compartment under the seat, and a built-in smartphone dock for easy access to navigation and other apps. Overall, the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept is a stylish and practical option for urban commuters looking for a high-performance electric scooter.