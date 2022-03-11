Car Brakes Vibrating Like Crazy: What It Means & How to Fix It

Imagine you’re peacefully driving home from work, listening to your favorite music while the air conditioner sends cool breezes to your face. Suddenly, you approach a traffic signal and, as you press down the brake pedal, you receive a shudder that comes from the pedal and steering wheel.

It means your car brakes are vibrating, and you just experienced a brake shudder. You should address the brake vibration soon, or it can be dangerous. We’ll explore brake tremor in detail, its causes, and the possible solutions.

Why Do Car Brakes Vibrate?

Car brake vibration is a shudder you experience through suspension, steering wheel, and brake pedal after applying brakes at high speeds. The severity of vibration can vary according to the cause and can range from mild to violent.

The vibration can result from either the front or the rear brake or both. The source where you feel the shudder may indicate the brake to blame. Generally, vibration from the brake pedal means the rear rotors are at fault, and shudder from the steering wheel indicates issues with front rotors.

What Causes Car Brake Vibration?

There exist multiple reasons why your car’s brake might be vibrating. Here are the top 3 causes for car brake shuddering.

Subpar Brake Pads

Having damaged, worn, or warped brake pads in the system may cause car brake vibration. Furthermore, pads covered in oil or other substance may also produce vibration in an attempt to catch the rotor.

Alignment Problems

Out-of-alignment vehicles can damage suspension components and lead to premature tire wear, triggering brake vibration. Besides, essential suspension parts such as tie rods, ball joints, and wheel bearings can wear out with time, affecting the braking efficiency.

Imbalanced Brake Rotors

Brake pads must come in complete contact with the rotors to offer an optimal braking experience. However, heat generated from braking can deteriorate rotors unevenly from the exterior. It can cause them not to meet the pads correctly, and it leads to car brake vibrations.

1A Auto touches on how heat can impact rotors which impact shuddering brakes in their video here, at the 2:10 minute mark:

How to Avoid Car Brake Vibrations?

Here are some of the ways you can tackle car brake tremors.

Avoid Overusing The Brakes

Brakes create intense heat arising from friction. Therefore, avoid overusing the brakes to prevent damage to the braking system. Brake designs allow extreme temperatures, but they need time to cool off between uses. Frequent brake application doesn’t permit the braking system to cool down.

Use Good Quality Brake Components

Lower quality brake components like brake pads can trigger a vibration. It’s wise to purchase high-quality parts that are more durable and tolerant to heat. It will avoid quick wear and overheat issues.

Visit a Brake Professional

Not good with all the technical stuff? Your best option is to visit a brake professional. Brake vibration may be an indication of a bigger problem, and an expert can fix all the interlinked issues.

Takeaway

Car brake vibration is a common problem that results in a shuddering experience whenever you press the brake pedal. The intensity of vibration varies depending on its cause. The most typical reasons for brake shudder include uneven rotors, alignment and suspension issues, and poor brake pads.

You can tackle brake vibrations in different ways – by using premium brake components and avoiding overuse of brakes. Furthermore, you can visit a brake repair expert for brake vibration resolution. We suggest addressing the vibration issue as soon as possible, as it could link to other bigger problems, jeopardizing your safety.