What Is Subaru X-Mode & Is It Worth It?

So, what is Subaru X-Mode?

X-Mode is Subaru’s proprietary system that complements its symmetrical full-time All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system to make it easier for you to drive on uneven surfaces or challenging inclines. The main objective of X-Mode is to improve traction and control under the diciest situations.

To understand the Subaru X-Mode easily, consider an AWD vehicle that senses a loss of traction in a tricky situation. The AWD will send power to a wheel(s) with the most grip rather than frantically spinning all the tires. That’s excellent, but more is needed to stop slippage on challenging snow and mud.

The Single-function (X-Mode) comes with Snow/Dirt setting, while the Double-function (X-Mode) comprises Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings.

That’s precisely where Subaru’s X-Mode saves the day by limiting the slipping tires and maximizing traction, adjusting various parts automatically.

Subaru offers two versions of X-Mode – Single Function and Double Function. The Single-function comes with Snow/Dirt setting, while the Double-function comprises Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings.

How Does Subaru X-Mode Work?

Depending on your Subaru, you can activate the X-Mode through a button on the center console or the infotainment screen. It will quickly perform the following functions.

1. Engine Throttle

Normally, when you put your foot on the accelerator pedal, the engine throttle kicks off. However, X-Mode will curtail the instant throttle response by not opening up quickly. If you push the pedal further, the powerplant will send torque quicker. The drive mode’s specific settings first supply torque slowly and then picks it up once the wheels start moving. Please note we highly recommend winter tires for optimum grip in snow.

2. Transmission

The gear ratio automatically shifts to a lower point and allows you to make the most of the accessible power.

3. All Wheel Drive

Subaru X-Mode also boosts all-wheel-drive control by enhancing the front/rear coupling force. It lets the vehicle distribute power evenly between the wheels, thus increasing traction. The Traction Control Unit (TCU) boosts the all-wheel-drive clutch pressure by about 25%.

4. Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) System

The VDC system is a uniquely-tuned “Enhanced LSD Control.” It detects the alternating behavior of the left and right wheels and applies brakes only to the slipping wheels. The Limited Slip Differential control in X-Mode activates much faster than we usually experience, precisely while turning.

5. Hill Descent Control

The VDC also employs Hill Descent Control (HDC) to limit brakes while going down steep hills. It works under 20km/h (12 mph) and retains a slow speed down the hill for safer maneuvering. The vehicle manages the throttle and braking itself, permitting you to only focus on steering.

What are the main advantages of X-Mode?

Subaru drivers can significantly benefit from the X-Mode when the conditions demand more grip, stability, and control. We only recommend activating it during an ascent/descent or slippery/dirty/muddy surroundings because your Subaru will use a lot more fuel with it engaged.

The system enhances the traction and surefootedness in addition to what the Subaru symmetrical full-time AWD offers. Let’s find out how it helps you while climbing, descending, and on slippery surfaces.

While Climbing

When you have to take a climb on a low traction surface like uneven rough terrain, the system employs lower gear ratios to send more power to the wheels with the maximum grip. As revealed earlier, the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) kicks in to offer 25% extra all-wheel-drive clutch force to manage the revolution changes between the front and back wheels. It renders additional steadiness, confidence, and more forward thrust needed to ascend more quickly.

Driving On Slippery Surfaces

As you activate X-Mode, the traction control system becomes more responsive, significantly minimizing the time required for a particular wheel to take back a traction loss and reclaim the forward motion. The system aids in boosting control and steadiness in all environments, especially in tricky conditions.

When it happens, the system redirects more force away from the slipping wheels toward those that can make use of the available grip in a better way. On the other hand, if possible, X-Mode disables the transmission’s lock-up clutch to guide power to the sliding wheels. It is particularly helpful in keeping steadiness when one wheel abruptly loses grip while propelling at speed.

Driving On Steep Declines

With X-Mode engaged, the Hill Descent Control (HDC) keeps a steady speed while going downhill at fewer than 20 km/h. You do not have to apply brakes or run the risk of locking them. The HDC monitors the road conditions and adjusts the brake pressure for every wheel individually.

It lets you concentrate entirely on steering and maneuvering as the system controls all braking. It is more helpful in tough circumstances where the road is wet, rough, or uneven. Please note whenever you would hit the brake or gas pedal, the Hill Descent Control will disengage instantly.

What Subaru models have X-Mode?

Single-Function X-Mode vs Double-Function X-Mode

The single-function X-Mode comes standard on the Ascent, Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback, featuring the Lineartronic CVT, combining Hill Descent Control. The double-function X-Mode is accessible on the Crosstrek Sport, Forester Sport, and Outback Onyx Edition XT.

The single-function X-Mode offers all the benefits mentioned above, but the double-function X-Mode is more capable for off-road and slippery conditions. The dual-function system not only comes with optimized preset settings for Snow and Dirt but also for Deep Snow and Deep Mud. SubaruDrive.com goes more into dept about when to use Subaru Dual-Function X-Mode here.

Subaru Outback with X-Mode

If you really want a confident drive this winter, we highly recommend the dual-function Subaru Outback, offering support and safety in more harsh, icy road conditions. It will be your perfect companion to accelerate from a stop on unplowed or slushy paths. Even in icy conditions, the system offers maximum traction for a worry-free drive.

In case you have to conquer deep snow or mud, the Outback with dual-function X-Mode will offer organized amounts of wheelspin to assist you in passing through the paths covered in deep snow or mud more successfully.

Besides, you can hit a back road or off-road path, and descend a steep hill without worry, even in rainy weather. The HDC will take care of the descent at speed below 12 mph, while all you have to do is steer the vehicle in the right direction.

Considering an Outback SUV? Read our reviews and news here.

Takeaway: Is Subaru X-Mode worth it?

The Subaru X-Mode is totally worth it if you want winter confidence, worry-free driving on steep hills, and the ability to push throw Mud, Dirt, and Snow. There could be various other distinct conditions you may face that X-Mode will save the day in and give you the power to explore new trails.