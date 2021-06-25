Channel your inner Rhys Millen with the Fanatec Bentley GT3 Steering Wheel

At first, this button-ladened and tech-heavy Bentley GT3 Steering Wheel developed by sim racing hardware producer Fanatec looks just like another real world racing wheel. Which it is. But it also doubles as a proper video game controller thanks to its racing-grade quick disconnect mechanism and lightweight carbon fiber and magnesium construction.

Identical to the wheel found in Rhys Millen’s Bentley Continental GT3 which hits the famous Pike’s Peak International Hill Climb course June 27, 2021, this 310 mm diameter civilian-ready version sports all the same features including a high-end 3.4-inch RBC vertical stripe LCD display smack in the middle displaying telemetry and other data via the Fanatec Tuning Menu.

Rhys Millen Continental GT3. Photo: Bentley Motorsport

Nestled in a forged carbon bezel mated to four CNC-machined aluminium rotary encoders, the 800 x 800 pixel display will also replay preloaded race telemetry from famous laps, showing pedal and steering inputs, gear changes, G-meter, and a track map.

Other details include thick grips in Alcantara, a 5 mm-thick carbon front plate in green, and that FIA-approved quick release functionality allowing it to connect to a real car when it’s time to leave the basement and hit the open roads (like, outside).

The racing experience is rounded out by a four magnetic paddle shifters — one pair for shifting and the other two for extra programable functions — plus, 8 main buttons up top with a distinct backlit surround, 9 RBC RevLEDs sitting vertically along the top, and an optional lower handle (Pikes Peak Grip) attaching to the wheel’s bottom rim to handle those narly hairpins and tight corners.

The entire setup is powered by a dual-core ARM Cortex-A7 microprocessor rated at 800Mhz, weights around 1,900 grams, and comes with a slick travel case included.

Taking a break from the track? Mount the USB-powered Fanatec Bentley GT3 Steering Wheel on the office wall or placed on the living room mantle — set it to clock mode for that extra touch.

Pricing details haven’t been released but Fanatec’s other sim wheels go for just under $2,000 — we’re guessing this Bentley GT3 Steering Wheel will be priced upwards of that. The price to channel Rhys Millen piloting the over 750-hp Bentley coupe climbing Pike’s Peak? Priceless.

If you’re an iRacing member or just a hardcore sim racing fan looking to level-up, here’s a glance at the Fanatec Bentley GT3 Steering Wheel’s key features:

Forged carbon bezel and CNC-machined aluminium rotaries with signature Bentley knurling 3.4” 800 x 800 px RGB vertical stripe LCD 310mm diameter wheel with Alcantara grips 5 mm-thick carbon fibre plate with custom green weave Optional Pikes Peak lower grip to suit different driving styles (included) Magnesium alloy core for maximum stiffness and weight saving Exchangeable quick release (QR2) for use in compatible Fanatec wheel bases and the real Continental GT3 Eight snap-dome buttons with 900 g activation force Backlit button surrounds Two 7-way FunkySwitch directional sticks with encoder functionality Six RGB FlagLEDs Paddle design based on the Bentley Continental GT shift paddles Four magnetic paddles, two for gear shifting, two for additional functions Two analogue clutch paddles using contactless Hall sensors Dual-core ARM Cortex-A7 microprocessor at 800Mhz Aluminium, USB-powered desk/wall mount Integrated USB-C port for firmware updates (come with cable) Sticker set with 50 labels included Interchangeable button caps

