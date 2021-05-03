GTO Engineering’s V12-powered Squalo pays ode to the golden-age of Ferrari design

You’d be forgiven for thinking this hand-built gem of a sports car is a Ferrari, and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong. GTO Engineering is a UK-based company known for their classic Ferrari restorations.

Now, they’ve used the Ferrari design language to create their own original car, the Squalo, which is broadly based on the Ferrari 250 SWB in its style.

The Squalo is inspired by the golden age of driving, and its name means “Shark” in Italian. It’s powered by a 4.0L V12 engine paired with a bespoke manual gearbox; constructed using a customized chassis of tubular steel with aluminium sub-frames and panels made from carbon fibre.

Despite its classic looks, it will contain the most modern brakes, electronics and suspension for a reliable and safe drive.

As if the 4.0L V12 wasn’t going to make this car fast enough, GTO is also aiming to create a final curb weight of under 1000 kg. This will undoubtedly produce a dynamic and spirited drive on both straight roads and tight bends.

The bespoke car builder also points out, however, that they want the Squalo to have at least some utility, which is why they also are building it with a “usable interior” in their words, as well as with adequate trunk space.

The Squalo 2-door coupe is still currently under prototype development, with first deliveries not expected until 2023. No pricing information has yet been shared. It promises to be a golden-age Ferrari-style roadster that’s also built for road trips and track days.

Squalo’s key features:

  • Built from the ground up
  • Targeting a sub-1,000 kg weight
  • Hand-built quad-cam V12 engine
  • Bespoke manual gearbox
  • Usable, fully custom interior and trunk space
  • Hand-crafted exterior
  • Developed and built in the UK
  • 2023 availability
