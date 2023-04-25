2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV First Drive Review

Pinzolo, Italy — Let’s nutshell the story here, shall we? The all-new Ferrari Purosangue is unlike anything else out there on planet Earth. It’s the first 4-door, 4-seater Ferrari in history. It’s the sport utility vehicle we were promised from the iconic Italian carmaker… except it’s not a sport utility vehicle at all.

The Ferrari SUV That Isn’t Really an SUV?

In fact, representatives from Ferrari are quick to shut down any mention of the Purosangue being an SUV. They’re right, of course. It’s not like the other utility vehicles from the prestige brands. It looks nothing the boxy Cullinan or the boxy Bentayga or the sport coupe-y DBX or the monstrous Urus we reviewed here. It’s not quite a crossover, it’s not exactly like an estate wagon.

2023 Purosangue SUV. Photo: Ferrari

What the Purosangue is, is this: A high-riding prancing horse with legitimate room to transport four adults in comfort at a very high rate of knots. Unique, yes?

Purosangue Styling & Design

There are two design elements that form its shape. The lower portion, called the “technical underbody,” is clad in gloss black and incorporates the front fascia, side sills, wheel arches and rear diffuser. The upper section, the “upperbody,” showcases the shape of the vehicle and appears to be floating above the underbody.

2023 Purosangue SUV. Photo: Ferrari

But pictures don’t do the Purosangue justice: The closer you get to the Ferrari, the more amazing it looks. You know how a modern F1 car has countless aerodynamic touches that you don’t even notice until you getup come and personal? Yes, the Purosangue is exactly like that, only more stunning.

There are air ducts above and below the daytime running lights, along the wheel arches, in the lower front fascia, under the taillights, in the rear fascia and around the rear hatch. The airflow is so precisely managed, the hatch doesn’t need a rear wiper.

Powered by a 715 Horsepower V12

Here’s another thing: The Purosangue is not powered by some supercharged/turbocharged/under-cylindered small displacement engine with manufactured exhaust notes. No, sir—this thing features the brand’s familiar 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V-12 with 715 horsepower and 528 lb-ft of torque.

2023 Purosangue SUV. Photo: Ferrari

The engine is shifted back towards the middle of the vehicle for better handling properties. The V-12 is linked to a 2-speed gearbox at the front and an 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle at the back. This layout gives the Purosangue an all-wheel drive system and a weight distribution of 49:51, front to back.

The engine delivers 80 percent of its torque at just 2,100 rpm and continues pulling right up to its 8,250-rpm limit. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic has short ratios for quick acceleration; eighth gear is like an overdrive for highway cruising. The sprint to 100 km/h takes a slim 3.3 seconds, while top speed is rated at 310 km/h.

On the Road: How Does the Ferrari 4-Seater Handle & Perform?

The Purosangue drives like a modern Ferrari GT car, except it rides higher. But once you get accustomed to the view, everything else feels familiar. The F1-inspired steering wheel with its manettino switch to control the drive modes. The large aluminum paddle shifters. The haptic touchpads on the wheel to control myriad other functions. The digital instrument panel, the digital screen for the front-seat passenger, the switchgear—it’s all here.

2023 Purosangue SUV. Photo: Ferrari

The Ferrari is fast, of course. But it’s also incredibly agile and comfortable. This is what we discovered during some blasts down the highways and along winding roads that connected one ski resort to the next in the Dolomites.

The steering is direct, the Purosangue darts quickly and carves perfect corners. This is the result of the AWD system working in concert with 4-wheel steering, torque vectoring at the front axle and an electronic differential at the back. When the road kicks up the occasional ripple, the active suspension system is more than ready to respond.

Ferrari Purosangue Interior

From a comfort standpoint, the Purosangue easily eclipses anything else in the current Ferrari line-up. The seats are ultra-supportive, the legroom is decent, the rear seats actually recline a bit and they even fold down flat. With said seats folded, the cargo compartment becomes large enough for a bunch of skis, a pair of mountain bikes or four sets of golf clubs.

2023 Purosangue SUV. Photo: Ferrari 2023 Purosangue SUV. Photo: Ferrari

For ultimate cool factor, though, nothing matches the rear coach doors. Also known as suicide doors, these open towards the front the vehicle and make it easier to access the rear seat. They also give the Purosangue a legitimate rear seat without needing a longer wheelbase and having to sacrifice vehicle dynamics in the process.

It’s staggering to think of how much time and money must have gone into the development of this one critical feature; the single hinge for each door looks like something Michelangelo might have wrought. In a way, the hinge is emblematic of the entire vehicle because one thing’s for sure—the Ferrari Purosangue is a work of art.

Pricing starts at $393,000 in the US, and $486,385 in Canada. If that’s out of your price range, take a look at these other 2023 SUVs worth considering.

Ferrari Purosangue Photos & Key Specs

Ferrari SUV Photo Gallery



























