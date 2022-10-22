How Long Do Winter Tires Last Exactly?

If you live in a wintry locale of America or Canada, you should sport winter tires on your vehicle to improve its on-road traction and safety credentials. While it is mandatory by law to install these tires in a majority of cold-weather countries worldwide, they are not generally mandated here in most parts of North America. Some even argue why making winter tires mandatory isn’t the best solution.

It is why most people do not equip their vehicles with winter/snow tires during the snowy season — despite the clear and influencing science of their safety benefits; and which are now more affordable, convenient, and practical than before.

First, when is a good time to put winter tires on?

According to a 2018 study by the United States Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, Americans cover around 13,476 miles per year. On the other hand, Canadians travel an average of 20,000 to 25,000 kilometers per year, which is almost the same as Americans.

While it relies heavily on the harshness of particular winter weather and region, most car owners install winter tires in mid-November and change them with summer or all-season tires around mid-March when many take their ride out of winter storage.

How many seasons do winter tires last?

We can safely say drivers use these tires for four to five months every year. If we consider the average mileage of motorists in the U.S., they will travel around 4,500 miles in four months.

We spoke with Sailun Tire — a tire brand quickly gaining recognition as a high-quality, budget-friendly option for tire shoppers — who tell us winter tire longevity/mileage ratings are normally measured by how many seasons they last; that this isn’t an exact number but, generally speaking, also agree the answer at 4-5 seasons, including their Ice Blazer WST1 product — a studdable winter tire designed for maximum traction in severe weather conditions.

Sailun IceBlazer WST1 winter tire But Sailun adds, “However, that depends on each driver, driving habits, and whether they are diligent with 7 degrees Celsius on/off. It is also fair to mention a winter tire replacement is when a the tire reaches 4/32 remaining tread.” Therefore, a winter tire with a warranty of up to 6 years and 40,000 miles tread life projection could theoretically survive for about nine winter seasons. Naturally, some people will drive more than an average driver (or much less). Whatever is the case, you should expect a winter tire to survive for at least 4 to 6 years. If you consider the expense of buying four is around $500, it takes your total cost per season to less than $75.

If they last for good eight years, the cost would be even less, of course. We believe most owners would concede that $75 is an excellent investment for additional security while motoring in winter.

Winter tire lifespan: few other considerations

Winter tires wear out quicker due to softer rubber compounds

Manufacturers mostly create winter tires with a much softer rubber compound than all-seasons. Therefore, they usually have lower wear ratings than their all-season counterparts. Some tire makers mention the expected distance use to prevent consumer dispute.

Driving habits matter

The actual mileage will depend on several factors such as vehicle type and weight, driving behaviour, and road conditions. Furthermore, it will rely on your punctuality to change the winter tires in the spring and the way you store them.

Avoid summer months with winters on

Ensure you do not drive with winter tires in warm/hot weather, and always replace them with summer tires before the spring starts. Keep in mind the 7 degrees Celsius rule; when the temperature rises above this, know it is time to change your winters.

Winter in some parts of Canada and America can be really tough for drivers. However, fixing winter tires is one great way to keep your commutes safe. With tire technology advancing and winter tires becoming more affordable, the reasons to swap out for snow-rated tires are more realistic.

If you’re in the market for new snow-rated tires, here are top picks for the best winter tires.