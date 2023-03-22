Taking Your Vehicle Out of Winter Storage: 7 Spring Tuneup Tips to Follow

4. Starting a car after winter storage

Once you’ve checked all the fluids, hoses, filters and tires, if all is OK, you can think about starting it. Best is to push the back end of the car out of the garage, and if you have one, a fan to keep the exhaust from accumulating in the garage is also a good safety tip.

Depending on the age of the car, turn the key to on but hold off starting for a few seconds. If you car is a post-1980 model, chances are excellent you have an electric fuel pump. Give it a second or two to spin up and prime the system. If your car is older, it probably has a cam-driven fuel pump that won’t move any fuel until you start cranking.

Once the engine is running, do not blip the throttle. Let the engine warm up before attempting to drive it or revving the engine. Give it a few minutes and let the engine return to normal idle speed naturally. While it’s running, look around for black smoke, white smoke, fluid leaks or anything else out of the ordinary.

Before you go anywhere, press the brake pedal. Brake normally and feel for sponginess, too-easy pedal travel and whether the pedal returns to rest normally. Depending on how long the car has been stored or the last time the brake fluid was changed, you’re likely due for a change. Glycol-based brake fluid will absorb water over time. A flush and a fluid change is, again, good insurance.

If everything feels good and looks OK, ease your way into driving it. Find non-congested streets and drive slowly, checking steering feel and braking before heading to faster streets or highways.

5. Go for a 30-minute drive

If all seems good, drive it for at least 30-minutes and then stop at your favourite spot for an oil change. It’s best to drive it a bit before changing the oil, as this allows the oil to splash through the engine and loosen any deposits, which will come off the most in the first half-hour. Better to dump these out with the oil you have to change anyway than change the oil too early and have them floating around for the next 3,000 km or three months.

6. Spring check-up

This is also a good time to get a spring check-up: be sure to tell your mechanic the car was in storage for the winter.

7. Clean it up!

Finally, wash off any dust that accumulated and give it another good waxing, the kind that leaves your arms tired and your car gleaming. Any other kind of waxing isn’t worth the trouble or the money.

Taking the time to get your car back on the road gives you the best chance at protecting yourself, your car and others on the road. Safety and longevity should trump your impatience to get back on the road, hard as that may be.