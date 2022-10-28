Forget Used Winter Tires – Go for New & Affordable Instead

So, you’ve decided to install winter tires on your vehicle this season. That’s a prudent decision! Especially if you’ve chosen snow tires over all-weather tires during the cold months. But as you are in the market searching for winter/snow tires, you might be scratching your head a little considering there are several types with their own tread design and rubber compound offering varied performance on ice and snow.

If you have the money to buy winter tires which are typically known to be expensive, you are all set for the wintertime. However, if you are a cash-strapped driver who is not very comfortable with a new set of tires usable for a quarter of a year, you’ll have to fork out some extra funds.

Luckily, you have two options if you want to save on proper winter-rated tires; buy used or an affordable set of tires. Let’s find out which option would best suit you.

Used snow tires pose risks and not necessarily worth the cost savings

Purchasing used winter tires seems like a good idea for most during these tough economic times. Just query Google, and you will find many used winter tire listings on various classified sites.

Photo: iStock

Typically, the deals are outstanding as most sellers would be happy to offer up to a 50% discount, often for rubber used for just one season. It usually happens when someone has purchased a new ride, and their old winter tires are not the right fit.

Risks associated with used winter tires

That said, you need to be very careful before purchasing secondhand tires. In fact, with used tires, you have to be extra cautious because a worn-out rubber can pose an absolute disaster on a snowy, icy road.

“There is a lot of unknown risk when it comes to the quality and lifespan of used tires. Some may only last a single season before needing another replacement, while others may have a few years of life left on them,” Mark Pereira, Director of Marketing for Sailun Tire North America tells us.

“The cost savings of buying used tires might not be significantly lower than deciding to buy a brand new set of affordable winter tires, especially when you consider a value based tire…” Mark Pereira, Director of Marketing for Sailun Tire North America

He adds that used tires are often removed from a vehicle for a reason such as damage, uneven wear, bulges, cracks, impact, punctures and might be unsafe.

So what might look like a great deal could be concealing a hard past, and you have no way to look into the internal structure of the rubber. The tire could be driven overloaded, on long routes without adequate air, or at breakneck speeds. Over time, the structure could be waned and blow out on the road.

These are a few things you can’t essentially see by just examining the tire, so it is wise to bite the bullet and purchase a new set of winters.

High-quality winter tires do exist & don’t need to break the bank

Winter tires may seem more like a niche, speciality product with a high price tag for most consumers. But there are some terrific, budget-friendly options on the market.

Sailun IceBlazer WST1 “The cost savings of buying used tires might not be significantly lower than deciding to buy a brand new set of affordable winter tires, especially when you consider a value based tire brand like Sailun Iceblazer winter tires, as Sailun offers a value-packed line of high quality tires that are priced up to 40 percent less than competing big name new tire brands,” Mark Pereira explains. “Sailun winter tires have a proven track record, with over 1-Million Canadian drivers and counting using Sailun Iceblazers to safely and confidently get through winter.”

If you must buy used winter tires, follow these tips:

However, if you still want to take the plunge on secondhand snow rubber, we suggest you lookout for the following crucial aspects.

1. Manufacture date While a secondhand winter tire can last up to 4-5 seasons, we recommend 2 to 3 years old ones. However, remember that even with adequate tread, these tires will not provide as good performance and safety as you get with new rubber. The tire rubber starts weakening and loses its elasticity with time. 2. Size and vehicle compatibility The secondhand tires should fit your car. To know which size is compatible with your vehicle, check the owner’s manual. If you want to change the size, we recommend purchasing new rims too. It will evade tire-tear during installation and uninstallation. 3. Measure tread depth Purchase a tire tread-depth gauge, find the original tread depth on the tire maker’s website, and make sure the tread depth is more than 5/32”, which is a total minimum for winter driving.

Takeaway: forget Used snow tires and go for something new and affordable

You need to consider so many other things while buying used winter tires, and you will still not be sure if they are worth the money and risk you are taking.

What if you can get new winter tires that are affordable and available at a discounted price before the winter season starts? Well, reasonably priced winters are now accessible, and right now, almost all retailers are offering deals on them, so it is wise to buy brand-new and enjoy the maximum performance, handling, and safety on the snow-packed roads.

Here’s our guide of the best winter tires, including budget-friendly options.