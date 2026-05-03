When Hyundai redesigned its popular Santa Fe in 2024, it was a total, unrecognizable overhaul. The outgoing jellybean exterior was replaced with a new blocky shape. Inside, the new squared look unlocks more space, while smarter layouts, premium materials, and clever storage solutions make this one of the most interesting interiors in the segment. Here are the interior changes you’ll actually notice from behind the wheel. And here are our full reviews when the new Santa Fe first arrived:

First Drive: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Review

First Drive: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy Review

1. A More Open, Boxy Cabin Layout The biggest change comes from the outside: the Santa Fe’s new upright, boxy design translates into a noticeably more open cabin. Rear passengers benefit from increased headroom, while the squared-off shape makes the interior feel larger and more usable overall. Enjoying TractionLife? Support independent car sites? (Nice.) Add us as a preferred source on Google so our latest reviews and features show up in your feed. →

2. Dual 12.3-Inch Displays with Cleaner Integration Front and centre are twin 12.3-inch displays—one for the digital gauge cluster and one for infotainment—now better integrated into the dash. The setup feels modern without overwhelming the driver, with improved visibility and responsiveness across key functions.

3. Premium Materials (Especially on Calligraphy) Step into the Ultimate Calligraphy trim and the difference is immediate. Perforated Nappa leather, soft-touch surfaces, and unique colour combinations elevate the cabin well beyond typical midsize SUV expectations, giving it a near-luxury feel.

4. Second-Row Captain’s Chairs on Top Trims Upper trims swap the traditional bench for second-row captain’s chairs, adding comfort and space for passengers. It’s a more premium setup that makes longer drives noticeably more comfortable—especially for families using all three rows.

5. Dual Wireless Charging Pads Up Front Instead of a single charging spot, the Santa Fe offers dual wireless charging pads up front. Positioned prominently and designed to keep devices in place, they’re practical for everyday use—especially when the road gets rough.

6. Smarter Storage Throughout the Cabin Hyundai leaned hard into usability with clever storage solutions. There’s a large open console, a pass-through storage shelf, and multiple bins designed for everyday items—making the Santa Fe feel more functional for busy families.

7. Unique UV Sterilizer Compartment A standout feature: a built-in UV sterilizer compartment in the dash. It’s designed to sanitize phones or small items on the go—something you won’t find in most competitors.

8. Improved Visibility with Lower Screen Placement The infotainment screen sits slightly lower in the dash, improving forward visibility—especially useful when driving off-road or navigating tight spaces. It’s a small detail that makes a noticeable difference behind the wheel.

9. More Accessible Storage for Rear Passengers Rear passengers get thoughtful touches too, including a centre armrest with a reverse-opening lid for easier access, plus additional deep storage below. It’s one of those small usability upgrades that adds up quickly in daily use.

10. A More Versatile Cargo Area with Outdoor-Friendly Design The boxy redesign pays off in the cargo area, too. A flatter load floor, fold-flat third row, and wider opening make it easier to load larger items, while the taller liftgate creates a usable “hangout” space—perfect for tailgating or camping.

More than just a redesign, the Santa Fe’s cabin shows how thoughtful details can make a real difference day to day. If you’re looking at a 2024 SUV, check out our guide to the 10 Best 2024 SUVs According to Our Road Test Editors.