We recently drove the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric near Barcelona, and the numbers only start to explain what this thing can do.

2026 Porsche Cayenne EV Specs at a Glance

Sharp steering and balance feel unmistakably Porsche; Effortless speed, even on tight mountain roads. Photo: Kunal D’souza / TractionLife

A quick glance, the numbers are almost hard to process, but after driving it they start to make sense. Here’s a quick look at what the Cayenne EV is packing.

Power: 1,139 hp (with launch control)

1,139 hp (with launch control) Torque: 1,106 lb-ft

1,106 lb-ft Powertrain: Dual-motor AWD (fully electric)

Dual-motor AWD (fully electric) Battery: 107.5 kWh

107.5 kWh 0–60 mph (0–96 km/h): 2.4 seconds

2.4 seconds 0–200 km/h (124 mph): 7.4 seconds

7.4 seconds Estimated Range: ~623 km (WLTP; roughly ~350–380 miles expected EPA)

~623 km (WLTP; roughly ~350–380 miles expected EPA) Charging: Up to 400 kW DC fast charging

Up to 400 kW DC fast charging Platform: 800-volt architecture

800-volt architecture Regenerative Braking: Up to 600 kW recovery

Performance Highlights

1,139 horsepower from just two electric motors. Photo: Kunal D’souza / TractionLife

From behind the wheel, the numbers translate into something even more surprising; it doesn’t feel like a mid-size SUV at all.

It launches like a supercar and not a large luxury SUV. In our drive, launch control hits instantly; no build-up, just a hard, seamless surge that doesn’t feel like something this size should be capable of.

Despite its size, it never feels heavy. Porsche’s rear-wheel steering and active systems do a remarkable job masking the weight.

The acceleration is relentless, but what stands out more is how controlled and composed it feels at speed.

Charging & Range

An 800-volt system enables ultra-fast charging. Photo: Kunal D’souza / TractionLife

Beyond performance, the Cayenne EV’s charging setup is just as impressive in real-world use.

The 800-volt system supports charging speeds up to 400 kW.

Porsche claims up to ~325 km (around 200 miles) of range in just 10 minutes under ideal conditions.

In real-world terms, it’s built for quick top-ups. Not long waits.

What Stands Out

Big wheels, bigger brakes – everything here is scaled up. Photo: Kunal D’souza / TractionLife

Spend even a short time with it, and a few things immediately rise to the surface.

The power figure: 1,139 hp in an SUV still feels surreal.

Regenerative braking: Up to 97% of braking can be handled without touching the brake pedal; something you notice immediately from behind the wheel.

Formula E tech: Direct oil cooling keeps the motors efficient even under repeated hard use.

It still feels like a Porsche: even on tight mountain roads, it shrinks around you in a way no SUV this size should.

Takeaway

Just looking at the numbers, the Cayenne EV looks excessive. After driving it, it feels like a natural evolution. It’s not just quick in a straight line — it carries its speed, hides its size, and delivers a level of control that makes the numbers believable.