Electric & HybridPorsche EV & Hybrid

The New Porsche Cayenne EV Specs at a Glance

On paper, the Cayenne EV looks excessive. After driving it, it feels like a natural evolution.

TL Staff
By TL Staff
2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric side view

We recently drove the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric near Barcelona, and the numbers only start to explain what this thing can do.

2026 Porsche Cayenne EV Specs at a Glance

2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric front profile parked outside
Sharp steering and balance feel unmistakably Porsche; Effortless speed, even on tight mountain roads. Photo: Kunal D’souza / TractionLife

A quick glance, the numbers are almost hard to process, but after driving it they start to make sense. Here’s a quick look at what the Cayenne EV is packing.

  • Power: 1,139 hp (with launch control)
  • Torque: 1,106 lb-ft
  • Powertrain: Dual-motor AWD (fully electric)
  • Battery: 107.5 kWh
  • 0–60 mph (0–96 km/h): 2.4 seconds
  • 0–200 km/h (124 mph): 7.4 seconds
  • Estimated Range: ~623 km (WLTP; roughly ~350–380 miles expected EPA)
  • Charging: Up to 400 kW DC fast charging
  • Platform: 800-volt architecture
  • Regenerative Braking: Up to 600 kW recovery

Performance Highlights

2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric seat
1,139 horsepower from just two electric motors. Photo: Kunal D’souza / TractionLife

From behind the wheel, the numbers translate into something even more surprising; it doesn’t feel like a mid-size SUV at all.

  • It launches like a supercar and not a large luxury SUV. In our drive, launch control hits instantly; no build-up, just a hard, seamless surge that doesn’t feel like something this size should be capable of.
  • Despite its size, it never feels heavy. Porsche’s rear-wheel steering and active systems do a remarkable job masking the weight.
  • The acceleration is relentless, but what stands out more is how controlled and composed it feels at speed.

Charging & Range

2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric front
An 800-volt system enables ultra-fast charging. Photo: Kunal D’souza / TractionLife

Beyond performance, the Cayenne EV’s charging setup is just as impressive in real-world use.

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  • The 800-volt system supports charging speeds up to 400 kW.
  • Porsche claims up to ~325 km (around 200 miles) of range in just 10 minutes under ideal conditions.
  • In real-world terms, it’s built for quick top-ups. Not long waits.

What Stands Out

2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric wheel
Big wheels, bigger brakes – everything here is scaled up. Photo: Kunal D’souza / TractionLife

Spend even a short time with it, and a few things immediately rise to the surface.

  • The power figure: 1,139 hp in an SUV still feels surreal.
  • Regenerative braking: Up to 97% of braking can be handled without touching the brake pedal; something you notice immediately from behind the wheel.
  • Formula E tech: Direct oil cooling keeps the motors efficient even under repeated hard use.
  • It still feels like a Porsche: even on tight mountain roads, it shrinks around you in a way no SUV this size should.

Takeaway

Just looking at the numbers, the Cayenne EV looks excessive. After driving it, it feels like a natural evolution. It’s not just quick in a straight line — it carries its speed, hides its size, and delivers a level of control that makes the numbers believable.

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