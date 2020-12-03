The Technic Jeep Wrangler is LEGO’s first attempt at the iconic SUV, bringing off-roading and rock-climbing into the home. Sporting that iconic seven-slot front grill, big burly tires, and even fold-down rear seats, the LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler looks to capture the high-performance 4×4’s true character. Like most of LEGO’s car replica models, this Jeep version gains a bunch of cool moving pieces and features — so when the 665-piece set is complete, it not only looks the part but has the features to back it up. This one in its yellow-and-black colour scheme finds a button-operated front steering system and powerful axle-articulation suspension to conquer the small obstacles aheads. Other notables include a full-size spare tire at the back, those classic round headlights, a front winch, and when complete will measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide. The LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler goes on sale January 1, 2021 for $49.99 across the US and $69.99 in Canada.