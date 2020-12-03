Jeep Jeep Wrangler

LEGO Recreates the Jeep Wrangler with 665-piece Technic Set

The Swedish brick-builder brings the iconic SUV to life in miniature form with a new 665-piece model.

Gear Editor
UPDATED:
LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler
- Advertisement -

The Technic Jeep Wrangler is LEGO’s first attempt at the iconic SUV, bringing off-roading and rock-climbing into the home. Sporting that iconic seven-slot front grill, big burly tires, and even fold-down rear seats, the LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler looks to capture the high-performance 4×4’s true character. Like most of LEGO’s car replica models, this Jeep version gains a bunch of cool moving pieces and features — so when the 665-piece set is complete, it not only looks the part but has the features to back it up. This one in its yellow-and-black colour scheme finds a button-operated front steering system and powerful axle-articulation suspension to conquer the small obstacles aheads. Other notables include a full-size spare tire at the back, those classic round headlights, a front winch, and when complete will measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide. The LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler goes on sale January 1, 2021 for $49.99 across the US and $69.99 in Canada. 

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
CATEGORIES:
FeaturedJeepJeep WranglerGearMan Cave Ideas

UP NEXT

Land Rover Defender

2021 Land Rover Defender 110 Review

Louis-Philippe Dubé -
Full review of the new Defender 110 with the P400 powerplant upgrade. Sure, we take it off-road, but how does it perform on everyday roads?
Read more
Toyota

2021 Toyota Venza Limited Review

Graham Heeps -
Part-Lexus, part-RAV4, does Toyota’s new Venza SUV have the substance to go with its style? Full review: interior, hybrid performance & more.
Read more
GMC

2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Review

Graham Heeps -
GMC's popular mid-size truck gets new trim level promising extra off-road prowess. Our review of the new AT4 model interior, power & more.
Read more
Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer XLT Review

Amee Reehal -
Ford redesigned the Explorer for 2020, and the XLT benefits from this with leaner looks, improved interior & better towing. Our full review.
Read more
Ducati

Ducati and Lamborghini team up on limited Diavel 1260 livery

News Editor -
Limited to only 630 units, the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini motorcycle adds massive carbon, more gold, and loads of Lambo flair.
Read more
Toyota

Closer Look at Toyota’s Redesigned, Hybrid-Only 2021 Sienna Minivan

Graham Heeps -
Toyota's 4th-generation Sienna minivan gains a complete redesign. Here's a full preview of 2021 price, hybrid engine, interior & XSE trim.
Read more
Motorcycles

DM-017 E-Fighter V2 by Droog Moto

News Editor -
Custom-built electric motorcycles with industrial, aggressive looks and performance to match, Droog Moto's roster of bikes is growing with the latest build equally as...
Read more
Mazda

First Drive: 2021 Mazda3 GT Turbo Review & Specs

Travis Persaud -
The Mazda3's top-tier GT trim finally gets a turbo for 2021. Our full review of the AWD sedan's road performance, horsepower, specs & more.
Read more
Lincoln Nautilus

New Nautilus SUV gains a refined grill & updated interior with 13.2-inch touchscreen

Amee Reehal -
Lincoln's mid-size luxury SUV gains a bigger touchscreen, front grill redesign & updated interior features. New Nautilus arrives early 2021.
Read more
Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Midnight Edition Review

Graham Heeps -
Life in the city with the all-black monster that is the 2020 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss with the Midnight Edition package. Our full review.
Read more
Subaru BRZ

Subaru boosts the new BRZ’s power & performance on updated 2022 model

Amee Reehal -
More horsepower & torque, the 2nd-generation Subaru BRZ is lower, wider & lighter for 2022, easily competing with track cars twice its price.
Read more
Infiniti

Infiniti reveals the new 268-hp QX55 coupe SUV sporting progressive looks & performance

Amee Reehal -
The 2022 Infiniti QX55 is the luxury brand's all-new, coupe SUV. Here's a look at specs, horsepower, the QX55 SENSORY top model & more.
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

Tire Reviews

The Best Winter/Snow Tires [2020], from Budget to Premium: Our Top Picks

Graham Heeps -
Shopping for new winter/snow tires? Here are some of the best budget-friendly, ultra performance, midrange & premium winter-rated tires for cars, SUVs & light trucks.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Toyota

2021 Toyota Venza Limited Review

Graham Heeps -
Part-Lexus, part-RAV4, does Toyota’s new Venza SUV have the substance to go with its style? Full review: interior, hybrid performance & more.
Read more
Ford F-150

Inside Ford’s redesigned F-150 pickup: Here’s a closer look

News Editor -
The 2021 Ford F-150 interior is completely new, part of the next-generation redesign. But how different is it, really? Here's a closer look.
Read more
Subaru Outback

Closer Look at the 2020 Outback’s Towing Capacity

News Editor -
The Outback's towing capacity had always been subpar. Finally, Subaru's 2020 redesigned, 6th-generation mid-size SUV gets an 800 pound pulling increase.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

Jeep ramps up the Wrangler’s off-road prowess with Recon Edition for...

Turn your Jeep Wrangler into a pickup with the MOPAR JK-8...

full-metal-jacket-jeep

The Full Metal Jacket Jeep Wrangler Took 100 Hours to Build