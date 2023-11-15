The New 2025 Toyota Camry Goes Full Hybrid Mode

The Toyota Camry officially shed its humdrum, family trotter stigma back in 2015, entering its next generation with stylish looks and the Camry XSE V6 Sports Model and Hybrid SE. And while sedans continue to lose their appeal, the good old Camry continues to get dramatically better with age. For 2025, it gains a hybrid-only powertrain with more power, sleeker Lexus-esque styling, and a high-tech interior.

2025 Camry Release Date and Price

The 2025 Toyota Camry is expected to arrive at Toyota Dealerships in the Spring of 2024. Stay tuned for pricing. Development and Manufacturing led by U.S.

2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid: New Engine with 30 Extra Horses

2025 Toyota Camry XSE

The outgoing 2024 Camry offered a respectable 202 horsepower, 2.5L 4-cylinder gas engine. But Toyota ditched the ICE for the greener 2.5L, 4-cylinder powertrain and fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System — it’s Toyota’s first-ever sedan pairing with this hybrid engine. Featuring lighter and more compact electric motors, the new engine delivers increased power and enhanced performance compared to its predecessor. When combined with all-wheel drive, the Camry aims to offer 232 net combined horsepower, marking a substantial 30 horsepower boost over the current generation with a mechanical all-wheel drive system.

Sportier across the board: Camry Sport, SE, and XSE

2025 Toyota Camry XSE

With a suspension for enhanced responsiveness on twisting roads, this definitely isn’t your Mom’s old Camry mid-size sedan. The Sport grades feature a specific sport-tuned suspension, while the SE and XSE grades find a sportier exterior with racing-inspired aerodynamic features like air ducts and canards. The XSE dials it up with unique colour-matched front grille and black trunk garnish. Noteworthy are the 18-inch multi-spoke black-finished alloy wheels on SE grades and distinctive 19-inch multi-spoke black and smoke gray-finished alloy wheels on the XSE, solidifying the Camry’s stand-out presence.

2025 Camry Interior: New panoramic roof and XLE adds heated/ventilated seats

2025 Toyota Camry XSE

The cabin looks much more spacious — or what Toyota dubs the open-style cockpit. Camry SE features SofTex-trimmed seats with white accents, while XSE offers standard leather-trimmed interior with “shooting blade” patterned perforations. LE and XLE showcase distinct interiors inspired by ocean waves, incorporating leather and Dinamica microfiber-trimmed seats.

2025 Toyota Camry XSE

Seats also level up; the higher-end XLE and XSE grades introduce front heated and ventilated seats. Other interior features include smart key, dual-zone automatic climate control, and rear air vents. The XLE grade adds driver’s memory seat, memory side view mirrors, automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers, and a power tilt and slide panoramic roof, a first for a Camry Hybrid.

New cabin tech

USB-A and USB-C ports are standard, and connectivity features include dual Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi Connect trial, and Drive Connect for touch and voice activation. The LE and SE models gains a 7-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch cluster in XLE and XSE, featuring an optional 10-inch Head-Up Display. The Toyota Audio Multimedia System offers an 8-inch or optional 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Qi wireless charging pad. Safety Connect provides a 10-year trial for emergency assistance and Enhanced Roadside Assistance. XLE and XSE grades offer a Digital Key with active Remote Connect for smartphone access.

Takeaway

2025 Toyota Camry XSE

Sedans are underrated, and we’re talking family 4-cars like the Camry, not high-performance 4-doors from Germany. For 2025, the Toyota Camry combines a stylish redesign with a high-tech interior, exclusively featuring the 5th generation hybrid setup in both FWD and AWD models. With up to 232 horsepower on the AWD model, the 30 horsepower bump increase from the prior version lends the lowly Camry enhanced performance it deserves. The re-engineered suspension and braking system are also big improvements. Testing a Camry doesn’t normally excite us, but this one’s an exception.