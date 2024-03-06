Car Reviews & NewsCoupes

Toyota GR Supra Vs. Nissan Z: BMW May Have Helped

Comparison Review: BMW helped the Toyota Supra GR in the handling department, but the Nissan Z is built on strong roots. Only one wins.

By Vincent Aubé
3 min.
| Update:
Toyota GR Supra Vs. Nissan Z

Performance and Handling Winner: Toyota GR Supra

Clearly, BMW’s contribution to the fifth-generation Supra model has paid dividends in the handling department. Even with less powerful options under the hood, Toyota’s sports car is the better performer here, with tighter steering and firmer suspension settings that enable the Supra for track use. In its non-Nismo versions, the Nissan Z is a much better car on the road compared to the old 370Z we reviewed, but its chassis is too soft on the track.

2023 Toyota Supra in Later Grey front view on the track
Supra GR performance dives into the BMW parts bin. Photo: Toyota
2024 Nissan Z Nismo front view at track
The Nissan Z Nismo did add improved performance and handling for 2024. Photo: William Clavey

With the addition of the excellent manual gearbox in the sports car option catalog, the GR Supra is a true gearhead toy, even though the automatic-equipped car is faster in a straight line. The only issue with the GR Supra is this vortex noise heard when the car’s windows are opened. 

Recommended Performance Reads:

Interior Winner: Nissan Z

The driver’s environment in the Z might not entirely be new since the new Z is based on the old platform used on the previous 370Z, but compared to the BMW-inspired dashboard in the Toyota, it’s much better. In the GR Supra, there’s a sensation of cheapness if you compare it with the much nicer-looking BMW Z4.

Supra GR’s interior lacks the premium feel compared to the Z. Photo: Toyota
2024 Nissan Z Nismo interior from driver side
Roomier inside the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Photo: Vincent Aube

Remember that the roadster and the Japanese sports car were developed jointly. Meanwhile, the Nissan Z’s old-school-inspired interior is nicer and a little roomier, and the seats in Nissan’s latest sporty creation are also more comfortable. 

RelatedInside the 2023 Nissan Z: Retro Vibes Meets Modern Times

Styling Winner: Nissan Z

In this case, it’s really a question of taste. Nissan’s retro styling looks back at two of the most notable generations of the Z: the very first 240Z (at the front of the car) and the 300ZX from the 90s (at the rear with these square taillights). 

RelatedNissan’s New Z Car: Does the Past Really Meet the Future?

2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0
Some argue the Toyota GR Supra’s looks are watered down from the FT-1 concept from 2014. Photo: Russell Purcell
2024 Nissan Z Nismo rear look at red car
Next-gen Nissan Z styling pays homage to its iconic ancestors. Photo: Vincent Aube

The GR Supra’s curvy body and central nose front end suggest a more futuristic approach. However, the design has been heavily criticized, with some arguing that it was watered down from the FT-1 concept from 2014. Unfortunately for this Toyota sports car, the retro flavour of the Z makes it stand apart from its JDM competitor.

RelatedToyota Sports Cars: Present Models & The JDM Legends

Takeaway: Why the GR Supra is the Better Model

Despite a less appealing design and cabin, the Toyota GR Supra is the better car here. The handling is partly responsible for this since it copes better with North American roads and is the best-performing car in a closed circuit. 

2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0
2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0. Photo: Russell Purcell

The Nissan Z is a better road car overall, but the GR Supra is simply superior. Let’s also remember the potential and the sweet sound of a turbocharged straight-six engine from the Bavarian company, and you get a great formula to put a large smile on the face of whoever is driving this modern interpretation of the mythical sports car. 

See More
Get the Goods

Join our newsletter - special projects, gear collaborations, new cars & more.

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive email correspondence from us.
Author:
Vincent Aubé
Vincent Aubé
Vincent Aubé has worked as an automotive writer since 2006, no doubt helped by his college years studying communications, advertising, and journalism. His passion for cars and anything with wheels dates back to his childhood. Vincent has a soft spot for unique, odd-ball cars, but especially likes to hit the open road and enjoy life and with a fun-to-drive sports car.

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Join our Newsletter:

© 2024 Traction Media