Toyota GR Supra Vs. Nissan Z: BMW May Have Helped

Performance and Handling Winner: Toyota GR Supra

Clearly, BMW’s contribution to the fifth-generation Supra model has paid dividends in the handling department. Even with less powerful options under the hood, Toyota’s sports car is the better performer here, with tighter steering and firmer suspension settings that enable the Supra for track use. In its non-Nismo versions, the Nissan Z is a much better car on the road compared to the old 370Z we reviewed, but its chassis is too soft on the track.

Supra GR performance dives into the BMW parts bin. Photo: Toyota The Nissan Z Nismo did add improved performance and handling for 2024. Photo: William Clavey

With the addition of the excellent manual gearbox in the sports car option catalog, the GR Supra is a true gearhead toy, even though the automatic-equipped car is faster in a straight line. The only issue with the GR Supra is this vortex noise heard when the car’s windows are opened.

Interior Winner: Nissan Z

The driver’s environment in the Z might not entirely be new since the new Z is based on the old platform used on the previous 370Z, but compared to the BMW-inspired dashboard in the Toyota, it’s much better. In the GR Supra, there’s a sensation of cheapness if you compare it with the much nicer-looking BMW Z4.

Supra GR’s interior lacks the premium feel compared to the Z. Photo: Toyota Roomier inside the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Photo: Vincent Aube

Remember that the roadster and the Japanese sports car were developed jointly. Meanwhile, the Nissan Z’s old-school-inspired interior is nicer and a little roomier, and the seats in Nissan’s latest sporty creation are also more comfortable.

Styling Winner: Nissan Z

In this case, it’s really a question of taste. Nissan’s retro styling looks back at two of the most notable generations of the Z: the very first 240Z (at the front of the car) and the 300ZX from the 90s (at the rear with these square taillights).

Some argue the Toyota GR Supra’s looks are watered down from the FT-1 concept from 2014. Photo: Russell Purcell Next-gen Nissan Z styling pays homage to its iconic ancestors. Photo: Vincent Aube

The GR Supra’s curvy body and central nose front end suggest a more futuristic approach. However, the design has been heavily criticized, with some arguing that it was watered down from the FT-1 concept from 2014. Unfortunately for this Toyota sports car, the retro flavour of the Z makes it stand apart from its JDM competitor.

Takeaway: Why the GR Supra is the Better Model

Despite a less appealing design and cabin, the Toyota GR Supra is the better car here. The handling is partly responsible for this since it copes better with North American roads and is the best-performing car in a closed circuit.

2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0. Photo: Russell Purcell

The Nissan Z is a better road car overall, but the GR Supra is simply superior. Let’s also remember the potential and the sweet sound of a turbocharged straight-six engine from the Bavarian company, and you get a great formula to put a large smile on the face of whoever is driving this modern interpretation of the mythical sports car.