Unveiling the Legend: The Porsche 550 Spyder Coffee Table Book

Back in 1953, Porsche made history by rolling out the 550 Spyder—a true legend. This sleek roadster packed a punch with its mid-mounted 1.5L boxer-four engine. Impressive from the get-go, it seized victory at its debut race—the Nurburgring Eifel Race. Its sheer might earned it the famous title “giant killer,” leaving an indelible mark on Porsche’s racing legacy and even shaping the brand’s future cars.

Now, car lovers and bookworms alike can dive into the captivating journey of the Porsche 550 Spyder. This comprehensive historical account taps into Porsche’s internal archives, delivering insights like never before. With over 304 pages packed with 251 vibrant color illustrations, photographs, and blueprints, this book unveils the captivating evolution of one of Porsche’s most defining creations.

Porsche 550 Spyder coffee table book. Photo: Uncrate Photo: Uncrate

This limited-edition conversation starter is restricted to just 1,500 copies and offers a unique twist. Each volume sports its very own number and comes housed in packaging that doubles as an alluring display case. It’s not just a book—it’s a collector’s treasure, a celebration of an automotive legend. Priced at $180 US over at the big book chain.