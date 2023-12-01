Weekend Essentials #9: New Gear You Need

We’re not an affiliate partner with these brands – just some cool, new stuff we like and think you might, too. Just in time for the weekend. This week: publisher Gestalten’s latest for riders and coffee table book lovers alike, a new lightweight jacket with insulation developed for the U.S. Army, and a Cybertruck-inspired quad for kids.

Riding In The Wild Motorcycle Book

Embark on a global motorcycle adventure with Jordan Gibbons’ “Riding in the Wild.” From conquering the rugged Aussie outback to navigating the winding Spanish Pyrenees, this guide is a passport to stellar journeys on and off the road. Packed with pro tips on gear, bike choices, and riding advice, it’s the ultimate resource for seasoned and beginner riders. All fueled by stunning visuals and inspiring stories, “Riding in the Wild” is a worthy book for both road warriors and novice explorers alike. Published by Gestalten.

The Filson Tin Cloth PrimaLoft Jacket

The right, light jacket is often the ultimate companion for any adventure. The latest from Filson is crafted from the legendary waxed cotton Tin Cloth that has shielded Pacific Northwest explorers for over a century. The tightly woven canvas, treated with liquefied wax, offers water resistance and unparalleled abrasion resistance. The 100g PrimaLoft Gold insulation developed for the U.S. Army guarantees warmth even in soaking conditions. With fleece-lined pockets and a timeless zippered design, your essentials stay secure. This jacket should age like a fine wine, with the iconic Tin Cloth developing a unique patina that narrates the tales of your next journey. Learn more at Filson.

Tesla CyberQuad for Kids

The hype at this particular moment is the actual, production-ready Cybertruck. Instead, let’s gear up for more suburban-friendly adventures with Tesla’s all-electric CyberQuad for Kids, a four-wheel ride-on toy inspired by the legendary Cybertruck design. This mini powerhouse boasts a full steel frame, ensuring durability for any escapade. The cushioned seat guarantees a comfortable ride, while rear disk braking and LED light bars add a touch of cool to the experience. Powered by a lithium-ion battery, the CyberQuad offers up to 15 miles of range, effortlessly zipping around with its 500W motor, reaching a top speed of 10 mph. Perfect for young drivers aged 9-12, it features a high/low-speed switch (10 mph/5 mph) for added safety. Illuminate the path ahead with LED headlights and taillights. Available at Tesla for $1,900.