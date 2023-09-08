Weekend Essentials #8: New Gear for the Road

We’re not an affiliate partner with these brands – just some cool, new stuff we like and think you might too. This week: the stylish AETHER + Mackintosh Field Parka, the Cooking on Fire hardcover book for those late-night dinners outside, and the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche timepiece.

AETHER + Mackintosh Field Parka

AETHER and Mackintosh have united their craftsmanship to introduce the Field Anorak and Parka, an emblem of classic coatmaking expertise harmonized with AETHER’s modern adventure apparel. Crafted by skilled artisans in the UK, these jackets seamlessly blend fashion and utility. They highlight Mackintosh’s iconic rubberized fabric in a captivating two-tone color block design, accompanied by a distinct three-piece hood and seam-taped waterproofing. Thoughtfully designed pockets cater to outdoor enthusiasts, ensuring practicality without sacrificing style. The Field Anorak, priced at $1,450, boasts a three-part hood with adjustable drawcords, a central kangaroo pocket, side-seam zippers, and subtle two-tone paneling. Meanwhile, the Field Parka, valued at $1,750, includes a removable quilted liner, adding versatility to the collection. This limited edition collaboration, featuring only 100 pieces, epitomizes the best of both brands, offering waterproof, resilient, and stylish outerwear tailored for adventurous souls. Don’t miss the chance to own these remarkable jackets that bridge the gap between fashion and functionality.

Cooking on Fire hardcover book

Exploring the culinary world of open-fire cooking is a timeless tradition, combining primal instincts with pure delight. Welcome to a cookbook that unlocks a treasure trove of diverse recipes and invaluable insights. “Cooking on Fire” serves as your trusted companion on a journey to discover the realm of delicious fire-cooked dishes, spanning from quick and simple creations to more intricate culinary masterpieces. Inside, you’ll not only learn the art of crafting and igniting campfires but also explore various campfire cooking techniques and get acquainted with essential equipment, should you require it. You’ll encounter cherished classics as well as culinary adventures that reward your time and dedication. Ultimately, the aim of this book is to grant you the freedom to sit beside a crackling fire, lose yourself in the dance of flames, and unwind, all while relishing the incredible food you’ve skillfully prepared. Open-fire cooking isn’t just about satisfying hunger; it’s an immersive experience waiting to be embraced by everyone.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche

In the thrilling world of luxury watches, few brands manage to seamlessly blend timeless elegance with the spirit of high-speed racing. TAG Heuer, renowned for its precision and innovation, pays homage to two legends with the $9,200 Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche – an exquisite timepiece crafted to honor the 60th anniversaries of the TAG Heuer Carrera and the Porsche 911. What sets this watch apart is its captivating design, reminiscent of the iconic Porsche dashboards from the 1970s. The result is a passionate aesthetic homage to a racing legend that sparks excitement with every glance. Beyond its striking appearance, the Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche boasts impressive functionality. Equipped with the innovative TH20-08 movement, it mirrors the legendary Porsche 901’s acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.1 seconds, showcasing technical prowess that echoes the speed and precision of the racetrack. Rooted in a rich heritage but always looking forward, this timepiece is a celebration of the enduring spirit of these two iconic brands.