RIMOWA’s Classic Porsche 911-Inspired Hand-Carry Case Pepita

Some collaborations just make sense — the RIMOWA x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita is one of them. Two innovative brands with shared values and a commitment to next-level design and performance — coupled with keen attention to detail the way only the Germans can pull off — come together in honouring arguably the greatest sportscar of all time in the form of premium luggage. One that, by the way, is designed to fit comfortably into a Porsche 911.

Unless your an uber-fan of the original 911, technically known as the 901, you likely won’t notice the high-gloss details from the classic coupe. This limited-edition RIMOWA’s handle, locks and strap holders all draw inspiration from car’s features including the shiny door mirrors, door handles and hub caps. The leather straps that used to secure the first-generation 911’s hood of to the bodywork is personified by the leather straps that decorate the shell of the suitcase, secured by polished holders in the shape of the iconic Porsche logo.

From a distance and despite the subtle Porsche touches, this suitcase is all RIMOWA with that classic metal frame look with long, deep grooves that blends functionality and ruggedness with clean style. But it’s the gold-plated, full-sized Porsche crest prominently placed on the case’s outer shell that separates this classic car-inspired luggage from the pack.

RIMOWA x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita. Photo: Porsche/RIMOWA

Few other special details inside the 30-litre capacity case includes an interior fabric detail borrowed from the Pepita cloth that adorned the Porsche 911’s seats during the first 10 years of the car’s production; along with a some touches of yellow inside, paying homage to the distinct yellow Porsche 911 engine compartment labels from back in the day. Close the anodized aluminium lid and secure your travel goods with a bespoke palladium buckle inspired by a Porsche seatbelt, of course.

Void of conventional wheels and a telescopic handle, this luggage makes carry-on duties a little more easier. But who’s boarding a plane when you can store this thing into the trunk at the front of all current generation Porsche 911s of the water-cooled engine era. Even better, for older 911s, like the 993, 964 and 911 F- and G-series, you can neatly stow the case on the backseat.

Priced at around US$2,470 (or €2,250 EUR, to be exact), only 911 of units of the RIMOWA x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita Limited Edition will be made available, and sold at the Porsche Online Store starting April 21, 2022.

[envira-gallery id=’105622′]