Ford and Filson are two brands that can make rugged feel earned instead of manufactured, which is why this collab makes more sense than the usual badge-and-hoodie exercise. The first-ever Bronco Filson turns the off-road SUV into a more premium, field-ready trail rig, pairing a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 with the standard Sasquatch package, Fox internal-bypass shocks, 35-inch rugged-terrain tires, front and rear lockers, Trail Turn Assist, Trail 1-Pedal Drive, and seven G.O.A.T. Modes. But the real story is inside, where Filson’s outdoor gear DNA shows up through quilted leather, woven fabric inspired by rugged twill, brass accents, a wrapped dash, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a quieter cabin, and removable saddlebag-style storage built for camera gear, fly boxes, first-aid kits, or whatever else ends up coming along. A First Edition adds exclusive Iron Sands Copper Metallic paint, serialized badging, and Filson-inspired cargo bags, while regular Bronco Filson colors include Field Green Metallic, Marsh Gray, Avalanche Gray, Desert Sand, Shadow Black, and Oxford White. Orders open this fall before arrivals early next year, with a separate limited Bronco x Filson gear collection launching June 4.