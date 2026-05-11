TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph x Indianapolis 500

Motorsport watches usually lean on nostalgia: mechanical movements, retro cues, and a heavy nod to the past. But every now and then, something lands that feels more in step with how people actually wear watches today. This TAG and Indianapolis collab fits that shift, pairing a compact 38 mm sandblasted steel case with a black opalin dial that keeps its Indy 500 references subtle through a brown flange, 60-second scale, and logo detailing. Just like the recent TAG Heuer Carrera Split-Seconds Chronograph, this limited timepiece doesn’t shout motorsport, which is exactly why it works. The real story lies beneath the Solargraph TH50-00 movement; a light-powered setup that trades mechanical romance for everyday usability, delivering up to 10 months of autonomy on a full charge with minimal maintenance. In a category that often looks backward, this one quietly pushes forward without losing the connection to racing altogether.