If the Rolls-Royce Cullinan interior wasn’t opulent enough, the super-luxury SUV’s rear trunk now gains a suite of permanent Bespoke features courtesy of a set of modules including the Recreation Module, Urban Photography Recreation Module, Hosting Service, and Viewing Suite.

The idea here is give Cullinan customers that extra service upon arriving to their destination — or as Rolls-Royce puts it, ‘Effortless, Everywhere’. So, after a long day of rock-climbing or fly-fishing pop open that truck to reveal a whole suite of goods. Or activate a pair of seats to simply chill out and take in the views.

Essentially, customers can configure this additional rear cabin space to fit their lifestyle — from outdoor hobbies to a tech-focused work space and the ultimate high-end tailgating setup complete with glassware and the utensils.













The Recreation Module adds 48 litres of addition rear space including a button-activated motorized drawer cassette nestled into the luggage compartment floor of the Cullinan interior. It’s invisible, secure, and slides open to reveal equipment and accessories tailored to the customer.

Need to throw a proper dinner function from the back of your premium SUV — in the middle of the mountains or desolate desert? Serving up to eight adults, the Hosting Service setup takes tailgating to another level with wooden chopping boards, glassware including highball glasses sporting Rolls-Royce monograms, utensils, and more.

The Viewing Suite adds two rear-facing seats flanking a retractable cocktail table. Just open the tailgate, press a button, and a pair of slim, well-designed seats pop out in time to take in that sunset.

Rolls Royce Cullinan Viewing Suite. Photo: Rolls-Royce

Photographer Mark Riccioni was commissioned by Rolls-Royce Motor back in late 2019 to “to create a series of innovative and subversive images featuring Black Badge Cullinan,” as part of the very cool King of the Night photo exhibition in Los Angeles.

To help with these efforts, the brand created the Urban Photography Recreation Module — the perfect setup for techies and content creators alike.

This one includes a DJI Mavic Mini drone, 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, space for a pair of Sennheiser PXC550 MkII noise-cancelling headphones and pair of Riccioni’s Persol PO3225-S sunglasses, along with space for his Supreme streetwear.

