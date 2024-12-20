Electric Rolls-Royce Conversions Are Redefining Classic Style

Evice is breathing new life into vintage Rolls-Royce luxury, swapping gas-guzzling engines for electric power with style and swagger. Founded by three British engineers, the startup takes classics like the Corniche and Silver Shadow and outfits them with a modern 800-volt electric system pumping out 400 horsepower. That 77 kWh battery isn’t just for show either – you’ll get over 200 miles of smooth, silent cruising.

Evice

But Evice doesn’t stop at the powertrain. These reimagined Rollers come with active suspension and upgraded brakes to maintain that legendary cloud-like ride. The inside gets a glow-up too: think heated and ventilated seats, full climate control, hidden subwoofers, and wireless Apple CarPlay. It’s everything you love about classic British luxury, now without the petrol guilt.

How They Do It: Bringing Corniches and Silver Shadows to the Modern Age

Evice

Evice doesn’t just swap engines – they meticulously breathe new life into each classic Rolls-Royce. Each conversion starts with a full ground-up restoration, where world-class engineers and coachbuilders handcraft the car to better-than-new condition, ensuring every detail is flawless. The re-energizing process blends innovation and tradition. An in-house-designed electric drivetrain delivers smooth, silent, and powerful performance. Active suspension and upgraded brakes ensure the legendary cloud-like ride remains intact, while the modern electric system enhances the driving experience.

Finally, Evice believes in personalization. Collaborating closely with each owner, they integrate modern tech and design to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that captures the owner’s vision. The result? A timeless classic ready for the electric age.

The first Evice-converted Rolls is set to hit the streets in Spring 2026. Turns out, going electric doesn’t mean losing your old-school cool. Check out Evice’s website for more.

