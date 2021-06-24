Sailun’s first dedicated EV tire under development

Electric vehicle (EV) sales are on the rise in the US and Canada, with as many as 40 new models set to hit US and Canadian roads by 2025. Tire makers are now meeting increased demand in the replacement market from EV owners, who are looking for tires that maximize the electric range of their car, truck or SUV without sacrificing mileage or grip.

It was announced this week that Sailun Tire Group is developing the ERange EV, a new tire lineup specially designed, built and tested for EV applications that is expected to reach the market in 2022. Sailun says that at launch, ERange EV will offer a wide range of sizes to cover nearly 90% of the electric vehicles on sale.

Lower rolling resistance

Tires with low rolling resistance enable vehicles to get better fuel economy from a tank of gas or go further on a single battery charge. At the heart of ERange EV is an advanced manufacturing process known as liquid phase mixing – dubbed EcoPoint3 by Sailun – that delivers lower rolling resistance.

In liquid phase mixing, a synthetic rubber solution is mixed with silica, which is used as a filler in tire compounds. The silica disperses better in the rubber solution, lowering rolling resistance in the tire without harming the other key performance attributes of wear resistance and grip.

Sailun claims that the new EcoPoint3 technology will enable it to, “match or exceed the performance of many leading tire brands across rolling resistance, wear resistance and overall grip”. As such, says the company, it is ideal for the ERange EV lineup of products, which will, “showcase the potential of this breakthrough manufacturing process”.

Advanced tread patterns and special rubber compounds

In addition to improved rolling resistance, which will lower range anxiety by providing more miles per charge, ERange EV tires have been designed to satisfy the demands of EV owners with a number of features.

Advanced tread patterns and specially formulated rubber compounds are designed to handle the instant torque of electric vehicles and deliver, dynamic driving performance in various road conditions, according to the company.

Increased load-bearing capacity

Moreover, ERange EV tires feature increased load-bearing capacity to account for the extra weight of vehicle batteries and have a reinforced sidewall design for, “crisp handling and cornering stability compared to traditional tires”. To keep things quiet, the tires will use the same SilentTread tuning technology already seen on Sailun’s Inspire all-season products.

“We’re excited about the launch of this brand-new product lineup that will be sure to satisfy the needs of the growing electric vehicles market,” says Peter Koszo, president of Sailun Tire Americas. “The all-new EcoPoint3 technology used to create the ERange EV lineup is a huge leap forward in technological advancement for the tire industry. We’re thrilled to be able to lead and move forward with this technology and manufacture such exciting new products, with many more still under development. ERange represents an enhanced driver experience for every EV owner while still providing the excellent value for which our brand is known.”

Sailun is due to provide more information on the ERange EV in late-2021 and will launch a dedicated website, ERangeTires.com.

