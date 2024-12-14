These days, most shoppers will think of SUVs and crossovers to battle winter. And that’s fine, but these seven sport sedans offer the perfect mix of performance, all-wheel drive traction, and cold-weather comfort. Keep these models on your shortlist, from rally-inspired legends to refined luxury cruisers.

Subaru WRX: Rally-Bred Grip with Affordable Pricetag

Subaru

The WRX is easily the most affordable car on this list of winter-slaying sedans, but its price isn’t indicative of its cold-weather capability. With a legendary all-wheel drive system bred on rally stages across the planet and a potent turbocharged 2.4-litre 4-cylinder boxer engine putting down a stout 271 hp, the WRX might just be the most capable car here. And the Subie has one thing nothing else here can boast: a 6-speed manual transmission offering an even greater level of control and driver engagement. The WRX comes standard with toasty heated seats and a dual 7-inch infotainment system. Seventeen-inch standard wheels will keep prices for winter tires low, and standard Eyesight driver assistance technology makes the Subaru an exceedingly safe car no matter the weather.

Audi S4: Quattro Confidence with Sporty Style

Another car with technology born on the rally stage, the Audi S4’s Quattro all-wheel drive system, can trace its roots back to the Audi Quattro S1 that dominated rally racing until the class it competed in was eventually banned. The car would go down in history as one of the most famous rally cars, but its technology lives on today in every Audi road car on sale. The S4 is the performance version of the A4 sedan with a turbocharged V6 pumping out 349 hp. Enough to propel the German sport sedan from a standstill to 100 km/h in under 5 seconds. And it will accelerate quickly on any surface, even snow-covered roads, thanks to the sure-footed traction from its all-wheel drive system. Inside, you’ll find Nappa leather sport seats and the latest tech, including Audi’s virtual cockpit and MMI infotainment system, heated seats and a steering wheel, and even headlight washers.

BMW 3 Series xDrive: Bavarian Power Meets All-Weather Precision

BMW

The BMW 3 Series has long been the benchmark sport sedan, combining silky smooth inline-6 engines, nimble handling, and perfect weight distribution. Throw in a straightforward but luxurious interior, and it’s a winning combination. Powered by a turbo 4 in the 330 or a 382 hp turbo inline 6 in the 340, there’s plenty of power no matter what you pick. When the snow flies, BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system will maintain traction. A rear-biased setup, this system will send power to the front wheels when it detects the rears slipping, unlike some other cars on this list. It maintains that sporty and fun element that keeps the 3 Series a blast to drive no matter the weather. With a long list of standard items, including toasty heated seats, a heated steering wheel and tri-zone climate control, the 3 Series is a winter weather staple.

Genesis G70: Bold Design with Year-Round Grip

Genesis

Recently updated for 2024, this Genesis sedan has a more powerful base engine with 300 hp, pushing it closer to the 3.3-litre turbo V6 that makes 365 hp. With great proportions, unique styling, and good performance, the G70 is a worthy challenger to the status quo of German sedans that still dominate the market. All-wheel drive comes standard on all trims, as does an interior chock full of luxury items like quilted leather seats, heated, of course, and rich-feeling touchpoints. All Genesis cars also come standard with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technology. A heated steering wheel and available heated rear seats ensure even back seat passengers stay toasty when the mercury dips.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4MATIC: Luxury Performance in Compact Form

Mercedes-Benz

Along with the BMW and the Audi, the Mercedes C-Class defines the genre of compact sport sedans. All share perfect proportions and excellent driving manners, whether that be on the highway or a snow-covered back road. With 4MATIC all-wheel drive standard on the C300, winter driving isn’t scary. The C-Class has an interior that feels worth its lofty price tag, with a beautiful tablet-like screen that rises up the centre console like a starship’s control panel. The ambient lighting, if equipped, is the best in the business, and heated seats and a heated steering wheel are standard equipment. Being a Mercedes also means advanced safety systems like blind spot monitoring and exit warning are standard. With better road manners than its SUV cousin, the GLC, the C-Class shouldn’t be overlooked as a confidence-inspiring winter car.

Volvo S60: Scandinavian Sophistication with Winter-Ready Safety

Volvo

The Scandinavians know a thing or two about winter weather, so you can expect the Volvo S60 with standard all-wheel drive and its suite of driver assistance technology that can help you avoid collisions to be a perfect winter companion. With a choice of a mild-hybrid four-cylinder with 247 hp or a much more powerful plug-in hybrid that makes 455 hp, the V60 isn’t just safe; it’s fun to drive. Swedish minimalism is on display in Volvo’s elegant cabin, and the new Google-based infotainment system is easy to use. It’s also drop-dead gorgeous, no matter the weather.

Acura TLX SH-AWD: Precision Handling for Snow-Covered Roads

Nathan Leach-Proffer

They don’t call it “super handling” for nothing. Acura’s advanced torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system will make you feel like a much better driver than you are. Not just good in low traction situations that involve ice and snow, this all-wheel drive system will also help you corner faster. The TLX is front-wheel drive-based mid-size sedan, but you wouldn’t know by looking at it or driving it. The interior is tech-heavy, and heated seats and a steering wheel are standard fare. It’s also easy to drive and easy to look at, and because it’s not a BMW or Mercedes, you can be pretty confident your neighbour isn’t going to have one. With either a 272 hp 4-cylinder or a turbocharged 3-litre V6 with 355 hp, the TLX is also a potent performer.