Best SUV for Snow: 7 Models That’ll Conquer Winter

With so many SUVs on the market, it’s tough to nail down the best SUV for snow, but we managed boil the list down to some affordable and premium picks to keep in mind to tackle harsh winter roads.

First, top features the best SUVs for snow should have

SUVs designed for snow typically have a combination of features that improve traction, stability, and visibility on slippery roads. Here are some of the key features to look for when choosing an SUV for snow:

All-Wheel Drive All-wheel drive (AWD) distributes power to all four wheels, improving traction and stability on slippery roads. AWD is especially useful in snow and ice, where it can help prevent wheel slippage and maintain traction. Traction Control Traction control helps prevent wheel slippage by reducing engine power or applying brakes to the wheels that are slipping. This feature can be especially useful in snowy or icy conditions where maintaining traction is critical.

An Outback frolicking in the snow. Photo: Subaru

Stability Control Stability control helps keep the SUV stable and prevent skidding or spinning by selectively applying brakes to individual wheels or adjusting engine power. This feature can be especially useful in slippery conditions where sudden movements can lead to loss of control. Ground Clearance SUVs with higher ground clearance are better able to navigate snow-covered roads and uneven terrain. Higher ground clearance also allows the SUV to traverse deeper snow without getting stuck.

Winter Tires Winter tires are specially designed to improve traction on snow and ice, with a tread pattern that helps grip the road and a rubber compound that remains pliable in cold temperatures. Switching to winter tires can make a significant difference in the SUV’s ability to navigate snowy roads. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel Heated seats and a heated steering wheel can make driving in the snow more comfortable, especially on long drives. These features can help keep the driver warm and reduce the need for bulky winter clothing.

Windshield Wiper De-Icer

A windshield wiper de-icer helps prevent ice from accumulating on the wipers, improving visibility in snowy or icy conditions.

Overall, the best SUVs designed for snow have a combination of features that improve traction, stability, and comfort in challenging winter conditions. Now, let’s get into the list.

7 Top SUV Models Built to Handle Snow & Harsh Winters

Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback. Photo: Amee Reehal Key features: Snow/Dirt mode with Subaru X-Mode Renowned, proven Subaru all-wheel drive Outback Wilderness trim offers more rugged features

The Subaru Outback has been a favourite among drivers in snowy regions for many years, thanks to its symmetrical all-wheel-drive system that delivers excellent traction and stability on slippery roads. The Outback also has a high ground clearance and comes equipped with features such as heated front seats and mirrors, making it a comfortable and practical choice for winter driving.

Now, there’s an even more rugged version to take on snow and ice with the Outback Wilderness. Along with the synonymous cladding, this new trim gets larger Wilderness designed wheel arches, perfect for traversing the white stuff. Plus, Subaru’s X-Mode in Snow/Dirt reacts very quickly to apply power and traction to where it’s needed and the suspension on the Wilderness provides 241mm or 9.5” of ground clearance over the rough terrain and if that isn’t quite enough, the 4 metal skid plates provided a little extra insurance.

Here are our top picks for the best winter tires for the Outback SUV.

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90. Photo: Volvo Key features: Built on Volvo’s SPA platform for strength & safety Standard Recharge tires Heated seats, a heated steering wheel & a windshield wiper de-icer

The Volvo XC90 is a luxury SUV that offers advanced safety features, including all-wheel drive and stability control, which make it a strong performer in snowy conditions. The XC90 also comes equipped with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a windshield wiper de-icer, making it a comfortable and convenient choice for winter driving.

This is the Swede’s largest SUV, and comes with standard Recharge tires for use all year round to ensure the winter months are covered. And for added assurance for snow driving, the latest XC90 is built on the company’s SPA platform (for the strongest Volvo cars to date) thanks to the extensive use of boron steel, coupled with numerous safety systems designed to protect people inside and outside the premium SUV.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee. Photo: Jeep Key features: Selec-Terrain 5 drive mode system with Snow mode Four-wheel-drive system Jeep’s reputation for handling difficult terrain & road conditions

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a rugged SUV that performs well in snowy conditions, thanks to its four-wheel-drive system and good ground clearance. The Grand Cherokee also offers features such as heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a remote start system, making it a comfortable and convenient choice for winter driving.

The latest Grand Cherokee comes with the Selec-Terrain system with five available terrain modes — including a Snow mode offering optimized calibrations for various snow road scenarios (other modes include Auto, Sport, Rock, and Mud/Sand). Plus, the standard all-aluminum 3.6L V6 engine serving up 293 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque is enough to conquer most snowy conditions.

Toyota 4Runner

2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition. Photo: Mark Vaughn at AutoWeek Key features: More safety standard features for 2022 New LED high beams in addition to LED low beams & fog lamps Four-wheel-drive system & good ground clearance

The Toyota 4Runner is a reliable and capable SUV that performs well in snowy conditions, thanks to its four-wheel-drive system and good ground clearance. The 4Runner also comes equipped with features such as heated front seats and mirrors, making it a comfortable and practical choice for winter driving.

The latest 4Runner adds a new TRD Sport to the lineup — a road-tuned model that joins the trail-oriented TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro models. Plus, more safety features as standard to make winter driving a little less stressful. This includes LED high beams in addition to LED low beams and fog lamps to pitch in during those white-out, blizzard conditions on the road. If you like that 4Runner in the photo above, here’s our closer look at this retro-inspired 2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition.

Audi Q5

2022 Audi Q5 Sportback 40 TDI quattro. Photo: Audi Key features: Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system Blend of power, handling, & refinement Heated front seats & a heated steering wheel

The Audi Q5 is a luxury SUV that offers all-wheel drive and advanced safety features, such as traction control and stability control, which make it a top performer in snowy conditions. The Q5 also comes equipped with features such as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, making it a comfortable and convenient choice for winter driving.

In terms of power, the latest Q5 gets a 2.0L four-cylinder engine that produces 261 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque; sprinting 0 to 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds and powered by Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Overall, the Audi Q5 offers a blend of power, handling, and refinement that makes it a top performer in its class.

Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer. Photo: Ford Key features: Available intelligent four-wheel-drive system Seven drive modes, including Snow mode Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel

The Ford Explorer is a popular SUV that offers all-wheel drive and a terrain management system that adapts to changing road conditions, making it a good choice for snowy weather. The Explorer also comes equipped with features such as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, making it a comfortable and practical choice for winter driving.

Like the other SUVs on this list, the mid-size Explorer features a Terrain Management System, providing up to seven drive modes, including Snow mode. Engine includes a 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder, a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine, and a hybrid powertrain. The Explorer ST we tested makes 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. For winter driving, there’s an available intelligent four-wheel-drive system that automatically adjusts torque between the front and rear wheels to improve handling and traction.

Range Rover Sport

Range Rover Sport. Photo: Land Rover Key features: Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system & advanced traction control Heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a windshield wiper de-icer Terrain Response 2 system for snow conditions

The Range Rover Sport is a luxury SUV that offers a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and advanced traction control, making it a top performer in snow and other challenging conditions. The Range Rover Sport also comes equipped with features such as heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a windshield wiper de-icer, making it a comfortable and convenient choice for winter driving.

This Range Rover’s most powerful engine option makes up to 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. The Range Rover Sport features an air suspension system that delivers a smooth and comfortable ride, and its Terrain Response 2 system enhances traction and handling on various terrains.