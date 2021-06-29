The Fully Customized Strata from Outside Van

Portland-based Outside Van is taking custom vans to new levels with their very latest offering, the Strata. It’s a fully customized and converted 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 144-inch wheelbase, high roof height and 4WD drivetrain. The exterior of the van comes in beautiful Selenite Gray Metallic paint with a matte-black front grille and black-finish alloy wheels. The exterior combines elegance with functionality. There’s an electric sliding door, a 50” lightbar on the roof, side utility ladders leading up to the roof rack and more. The Strata is powered primarily by two 300AH RELION lithium deep-cycle batteries supported by a 2000W inverter, a secondary alternator and a rooftop solar panel. Charge up your devices using any of the four 110V outlets, four USB outlets, and even a 12V outlet.

The power generation is more than sufficient, even able to run the 18,000 BTU rooftop A/C unit on the hottest days for hours at a time. An additional Webasto Dual Top EVO 6 diesel heating system provides heat for the cabin and water directly from your fuel tank. The three-panel removable bed easily folds from couch into bed so you can transition easily from day to night. You can also cook meals in the galley kitchen, complete with refrigerator, induction cook top and folding sink. With seemingly endless storage, fine materials and huge capacity for power, and the ability to add premium extras like a JL Audio speaker system makes this one of the top custom camper van offerings out there today.