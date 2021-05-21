Vintage Volvos & out-of-warranty models now get free roadside towing across Canada

The big draw for buying a new car is that care-free warranty period and extra services like free towing. Typically, this never applies to vintage, disabled, or out-of-warranty vehicles — Volvo Cars is looking to change that with their new Tow for Life program across Canada. As the Swedish brand’s Managing Director in Canada, Matt Girgis, puts it, “it is important to us that we help our customers get the service they expect, when they need it… With Tow for Life, customers can get back on the road faster and feel confident in the safety of their vehicle.” Essentially, if you’re old 1970s P1800 breaks down on the side of the road, Volvo wants you to take it to their nearest authorized retailer or dealership, and they’ll help you get there, free of charge. This service complements the free towing already provided to in-warranty customers via Roadside Assistance and works alongside existing complimentary warranties such as the Volvo Lifetime Replacement Parts & Labor Warranty. The first 50 kilometres are free, and customers can call Volvo’s support or simply use Volvo On-Call if they have it.