Up Close with the 2025 Volvo EX30

Volvo is set to launch its latest EV in the EX30, its “smallest ever SUV” and one that sticks to the brand’s focus on safety and sustainability. A pre-production model was available to the media to showcase what the design would look like inside and out.

Clean, minimal interior cabin

Crossover SUVs are popular for a number of reasons, but the slimmer frame is part and parcel of the minimalism that permeates the vehicle. As an example, all buttons and dials are gone. Plus, it removes the digital cluster behind the wheel entirely and relegates all those onscreen functions to the 12.3-inch infotainment display instead. An infrared camera stands in for the cluster instead, which Volvo says will play a key role in the safety features by precisely tracking head and eye movement, including how often a driver blinks, to maintain attention on the road.

2025 Volvo EX30. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

There are also no speakers on the doors, as the EX30 sports a soundbar across the dash in a way that somewhat emulates the way sound travels from a sound bar under a TV at home. Removing the speakers gives the doors extra space, which Volvo utilized by thinning the armrest just a little and crafting a more cavernous storage bin at the bottom. Like other Volvo EVs, the EX30 will run Google’s built-in Android Automotive infotainment system, with iOS users able to also use CarPlay wirelessly, so no need to plug in.

There were no audio demos, especially since no one was allowed to actually sit in the vehicle, but Volvo reps said drivers shouldn’t notice much of a difference. It was also hard to tell how comfortable it would be in any of the seats, despite reps referring to the materials the company used.

Four interior theme options called rooms

Customers will get to choose from four interior designs that Volvo is calling “rooms”, all of which fall under natural or recycled pieces. For example, the Mist room’s upholstery is made from 30% wool and 70% recycled polyester, whereas the Breeze room uses 100% recycled polyester. The Breeze room (as pictured here) also uses grounded plastic from window frames and shutters for the dashboard and door deco. The Mist and Pine interiors use woven flax, while the Indigo interior will have upcycled denim from jeans. Carpets for all interiors are made from recycled water bottles.

2025 Volvo EX30. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

Back in 2021, Volvo moved away from leather in its EVs in favour of Nordico, a mix of recycled PET bottles, recycled cork, and “bio-attributed material” with pine oil harvested from the forests of Sweden and Finland. Put together, it feels leathery to the touch and will be part of the upholstery in all except the Mist interior.

Clever storage areas

The EX30’s clever minimalism is noticeable in other areas, too. Cup holders pop out from the centre console, while a small trash bin pops out the other end for backseat passengers to toss garbage in instead of littering outside. The bin is even removable and dishwasher safe.

Storage pockets at the back of the driver and passenger seats are bigger, making it much easier to slip in a tablet or laptop, even if it has a thick case. Trunk space is limited up front, but the back has a respectable 318 litres of space without lowering the back seats (904 litres with both seats down). The button to open the trunk is small and camouflages into the panel for a cleaner look. You can still kick your leg out underneath to open it hands-free if you want.

2025 Volvo EX30. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

Not surprisingly, Volvo equipped the EV with various sensors, including a new one within the door warning drivers of oncoming cyclists so as to avoid opening the door and causing a collision. Headlights inspired by Thor’s hammer are also obvious up front, along with elevated rear brake lights to make the vehicle more visible to other drivers.

Two powertrain options

Under the hood, the EX30 will come in two powertrain trims. The single motor is a rear-wheel drive system that can push range to an estimated 275 miles or 442 km with up to 268 horsepower and 253 lb-ft. of torque. The twin motor is an all-wheel drive system that drops the estimated range to 265 miles or 426 km per charge, yet offers a surprising 422 hp and 400 lb-ft. of torque, enabling it to go 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds — faster than any other Volvo vehicle.

2025 Volvo EX30. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

Both have the same 69 kWh (64 kWh in reality) battery capacity, which Volvo claims takes 26 minutes to charge from 10-80% using a Level 3 DC fast charger. With the mix of sustainable materials and the slimmer chassis for the EX30, Volvo says it was able to reduce its carbon footprint to less than 30 tons for 200,000 km driving.

Below is a summary of the specs for the two motor options.

Preliminary EX30 Specs: performance, range, and charging

Single Motor

Extended Range Twin Motor

Performance Battery capacity 69 kWh 69 kWh Battery (usable) 64 kWh 64 kWh DC Charge rate 153 kW 153 kW DC Charge time (10-80%) 26.5 min 26.5 min Horsepower 268 hp 422 hp Torque 253 lb-ft 400 lb-ft Drive Type RWD AWD 0-60 mph 5.1 sec 3.4 sec Estimated Range 275 mi 265 mi

The Volvo EX30 will be available to order soon, with deliveries set to begin in summer 2024. There will also be an adventure-ready Cross-Country (XC) variant in select markets, with bespoke features that will also include the choice between 19-inch black wheels or 18-inch wheels with bespoke tires.

2024 EX30 Cross Country. Photo: Volvo

Pricing for the 2025 EX30 starts at $34,950 US or $53,700 CAD and will qualify for federal and state/provincial government rebates. Volvo will reveal a full price list when orders open up, though a $1,000 deposit will be required to secure one.