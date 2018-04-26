Kia’s 7-passenger SUV was all-new for 2014, so we expect a new 4th-generation model anytime now.

But in the meantime for 2019, Kia has given its 3-row family hauler a significant refresh including several exterior and interior enhancements to for a more refined and smarter look, while adding a newly available 8-speed automatic transmission and revised 6-speed gearbox for better driving dynamics for those long road trips.

Inside, the 2019 Sorento finds a good dose of tech upgrades including Harman Kardon-audio with QuantumLogic and wireless charging. Also, now all V6-powered Sorentos and new 2.4L EX trim come with standard 3-rows (the 2.4L LX FWD and LX AWD do not).

For larger families, the Korean does offer a minivan with the Sedona (reviewed here). But for those still holding on to a larger SUV, here’s the US and Canadian pricing for Kia’s best-selling Sorento (MSRP, US and Canadian dollars, respectively):

2019 Kia Sorento US Price & Trims

In the US, expect the 2019 Sorento to arrive in 5 trims including L, LX, EX, SX and SX-Limited.

The entry-level FWD L model will start at $25,990

Sorento LX at $27,490 FWD/US$29,290 AWD

Sorento EX at $35,590 FWD/$37,390 AWD

Sorento SX at $39,990 FWD/$41,790 AWD

Fully-loaded Sorento SXL at $44,690 FWD/$46,490 AWD

2019 Kia Sorento Canada Price & Trims

The MSRP for the new 2019 Kia Sorento will be as follows: