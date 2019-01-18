New 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Pricing Announced

The new RAV4 looks worlds apart from what we’ve become familiar with since the compact crossover first arrived back in 1995.

Toyota launched the redesigned 2019 model in New York last year, flexing more rugged looks and bolder styling. Along with a new 2.5L Inline-4 offering more power and better fuel efficiencies, according to Toyota.

Now, the 2019 model arrives in hybrid form. US pricing was released awhile back with Canadian pricing for the hybrid announced today.

The 2019 RAV4 gets a 2.5L Dynamic Force 4-cylinder Atkinson Cycle engine mated to high-torque electric motor/generators and continuously variable transmission; all producing net power of 219-hp.

Starting at US$27,700 for the Hybrid LE in the U.S., and C$32,090 in Canada, the green RAV4 is the fastest versions yet delivering best-in-class fuel efficiency, offering buyers the choice of five hybrid models.

Here’s the full 2019 RAV4 Hybrid Pricing in US and Canada:

Prices are MSRP and don’t include any fees/taxes.

US

Note, the Adventure trim and XLE Premium trims don’t come in hybrid variants; of the 6 U.S. trims available, 4 are offered.

Limited – $35,700

XSE HV – $33,700

XLE – $29,500

LE – $27,700

Canada

Hybrid LE – $32,090

Hybrid XLE – $35,090

Hybrid XSE – $38,390

Hybrid XSE with Technology Package – $40,890

Hybrid Limited – $42,090

