When it comes to building world-class vehicle conversions that blend luxury travel with proper 4×4 adventure, California-Based Lexani Motorcars is definitely up there. Known for creating fortified SUVs fit for diplomats and business tycoons, company switches gears with this gorgeous extreme terrain camper.

The Valhalla 4×4 Camper we featured two years is equally ready for adventure with a cleaner look, but definitely doesn’t floss the rugged exterior personality we see here.

Based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, the EXTV – Kalahari looks menacing from the street and pure upscale on the inside. Whether it’s ski outings, camping trips, or some off-beat off-road adventure, the ramped up 4×4 Sprinter manages to be both rugged and purposeful, putting both adrenaline-seekers and retired empty-nesters trekking the countryside, both at home.

Fitted with comfy leather seats, HD TV’s, upgraded sound systems, ambient LED lighting, a functional kitchenette, plenty of storage cabinets, convertible beds and table — and more — it’s tough to find anything missing in Lexani’s latest creation.

Rolling on 20-inch wheels, this 4×4 camper finds a huge, black front grill guard to ensure a clear path. The bumpers are clearly upgraded, and the roof gets a nice, full-length rack to house what’s necessary for an all-terrain journey. And to ramp it up, Lexani Motorcars will throw in an optional camouflage wrap at no charge. Nice.

