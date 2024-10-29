Brabus’ Blacked-Out Mansion on Wheels with 1,918 lb-ft of Torque

Forget your Dad’s old hand-me-down Winnebago or that glossy new Airstream RV. Roll up to the campsite in this blacked-out Brabus bad boy. The German aftermarket outfit is expanding its lineup of high-end customized luxury vehicles with something colossal — a massive RV. Enter the Brabus Big Boy 1200, part of the brand’s exclusive Masterpiece series. And a new foray into the world of RVs for the luxury tuner.













Stretching nearly 40 feet in length and standing over 12 feet tall, this RV makes a statement on any road. Under the hood, a powerful 12.8L diesel inline-six engine delivers an impressive 530 horsepower and a whopping 1,918 lb-ft of torque. While its three-axle chassis caps the speed at around 56 MPH, the Brabus Big Boy 1200 is about embracing the journey.

Inside, Brabus dials up the luxury the way it does with its Mercedes-Benz and Porsche creations. But to another level here, clearly. The Big Boy 1200 features two sleeping areas, including a bed perched above the driver’s cabin, a spacious closet, a desk, a convertible dining space, a fully equipped kitchen, and a rainforest shower with granite detailing. This stealthy RV resembles a luxury apartment on wheels, offering a sophisticated and stylish retreat out on the open road. Pricing hasn’t been announced but this beast is only available in certain markets. Hit up the Brabus motorhome site to learn more.